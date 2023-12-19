PBKS acquire SA batter Rilee Rossouw for Rs. 8 crore

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 09:06 pm Dec 19, 202309:06 pm

Rilee Rossouw has feartured for DC and RCB previously in the IPL (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

South African dasher Rilee Rossouw has joined Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024 auction in Dubai. His former team, Delhi Capitals were interested in his homecoming but eventually, PBKS secured their man. Rossouw has previously featured for RCB and DC and this will be his third team. Rossouw went unsold earlier before securing a bid in the final acceleration round.

Over 7,000 runs in T20 cricket

Rossouw has been exceptional in various franchise leagues all across the globe. He has amassed 7,933 runs from 312 matches at a strike rate of 144.84. The 34-year-old has hammered six centuries and 48 fifties in the shortest format. In T20Is, Rossouw has scored 767 runs from 29 matches, slamming two hundreds. Rossouw owns 262 runs from 14 IPL matches at 21.83.

