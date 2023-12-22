Arshdeep Singh claims 4/30 versus SA in 3rd ODI: Stats

Arshdeep Singh claims 4/30 versus SA in 3rd ODI: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:04 am Dec 22, 2023

Arshdeep Singh claimed 4/30 from nine overs versus SA (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh claimed a four-wicket haul versus South Africa in the third and final ODI at Boland Park in Paarl. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep was adjudged the Man of the Series for his excellent show. India posted 296/8 in 50 overs, riding on Sanju Samson's century. In response, SA were doing well before India got back and won by 78 runs.

A solid bowling performance

In the ninth over, Arshdeep dismissed Reeza Hendricks with his length delivery nipping back. Hendricks got a fine edge. Arshdeep's next victim was in the form of Tony de Zorzi, who departed in the 30th over after an 81-run knock. An inswinging delivery crashed onto de Zorzi's pads. A pull shot ended Keshav Maharaj's stay. Arshdeep then got his fourth, dismissing Lizaad Williams.

Arshdeep claims 10 wickets in the series

Arshdeep claimed 4/30 from his nine overs. Playing his 6th ODI, Arshdeep now owns 10 scalps at 18.40. He picked his maiden four-wicket haul, besides also owning a fifer. He finished with 10 wickets in the series versus SA at an average of 9.50. In the 50-over format, Arshdeep owns 31 scalps. He claimed his second four-wicket haul.

A unique record for Arshdeep

As per Cricbuzz, Arshdeep's 10 wickets across the three matches is the second most by an India pacer in a bilateral ODI series in South Africa, after Munaf Patel's 11 scalps in 2010-11.

Do you know?

Hendricks suffered versus Arshdeep in this series. He scored 16 runs from 32 balls, being dismissed on all three occasions. Notably, Hendricks averaged a dismal 5.33 versus Arshdeep and faced 24 dot balls.