India overcome South Africa in 3rd ODI, seal series: Stats

Sports 3 min read

By Rajdeep Saha 12:38 am Dec 22, 202312:38 am

India beat South Africa in the third and final ODI (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India beat South Africa in the third and final ODI at Boland Park in Paarl to win the three-match series by a 2-1 margin. In a high-octane series decider, India rode on Sanju Samson's century to post 296/8 in 50 overs. For SA, Beuran Hendricks claimed three scalps. In response, Arshdeep Singh claimed a four-fer as India claimed a 78-run win.

Here is the match summary

India were 101/3 at one stage before Tilak Varma joined Samson and the two added a century-plus stand. It was difficult going for Varma, in particular. However, he went on to smash 52. Rinku Singh's cameo helped India get to a respectable score. In response, Tony de Zorzi smashed 81 from 87 balls but it wasn't enough as India pulled the strings.

Samson slams his maiden international ton

Samson smashed 108 from 114 balls. His knock was laced with six fours and three sixes. Samson has now gone past 500 ODI runs, taking 16 matches (14 innings). Samson owns 510 runs at 56.66. Besides his maiden ton, he owns three fifties. In six ODIs versus the Proteas, Samson has 238 runs at 119.00. It was his second fifty-plus score.

Samson smashes his 3rd hundred in List A cricket

Samson is closing in on 3,500 runs in List A cricket. He now has 3,487 runs at an average of over 33. He registered his third ton in the 50-over format, besides owning 19 half-centuries.

Varma registers his 11th fifty-plus score in the 50-over format

With this knock of 52, Varma registered his maiden ODI fifty, playing his fourth match. He now has 68 runs at 22.67. Notably, the southpaw owns 1,304 runs in List A cricket at an average of over 52. He registered his sixth fifty in the format, besides also owning five hundreds. Meanwhile, the youngster has gone past 100 fours (101). He owns 49 sixes.

How did Varma's innings progress?

As per Cricbuzz, Varma managed nine runs from his first 38 balls (SR: 23.68). His innings progressed thereafter as he scored 43 runs from the next 39 balls, striking at 110.25.

Second-highest stand for the 4th wicket or below versus SA

Samson and Varma added 116 runs for the fourth wicket. Notably, this is the 2nd-highest stand for the 4th wicket or below in India vs South Africa ODI matches. Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina hold the record with 127 runs in Chennai, in 2015.

Tony de Zorzi races past 3,000 List A runs

De Zorzi smoked an 81-run knock. He hit six fours and three sixes. In five ODIs, he has raced to 276 runs at 69.00. He scored 228 runs in the three matches versus India in this series at 114.00. De Zorzi smashed an unbeaten century in the 2nd ODI versus India. Meanwhile, he has raced to 3,002 runs in the 50-over format (50s: 17).

A solid four-wicket haul for Arshdeep

Arshdeep claimed 4/30 from his nine overs. Playing his 6th ODI, Arshdeep now owns 10 scalps at 18.40. He picked his maiden four-wicket haul, besides also owning a fifer. He finished with 10 wickets in the series versus SA at an average of 9.50. In the 50-over format, Arshdeep owns 31 scalps. He claimed his second four-wicket haul.