Veteran James Milner scripts these Premier League records: Details

Sports

By Rajdeep Saha 04:05 pm Jan 03, 202404:05 pm

Milner made his Premier League debut in 2002-03

Veteran midfielder James Milner scripted a set of Premier League records in Brighton's encounter versus West Ham United on matchday 20. Milner, who made his Premier League debut in 2002-03 with Leeds United, now has the joint-second most appearances in the competition. He also made an appearance in 23 successive calendar years. Here we decode the key records and stats.

Milner equals Ryan Giggs in terms of these records

Milner made his 632nd Premier League appearance, going level with former Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs. Only Gareth Barry has more appearances (653). Notably, Frank Lampard (602) is the only other player in Premier League history with over 600 appearances. By appearing in 23 different calendar years, the 37-year-old has equaled Giggs with this record.

A generational record scripted as well

As per Opta, Facundo Buonanotte (19y 10d) and Milner (37y 363d) both created four chances for Brighton against West Ham on matchday 20, becoming the youngest and oldest players to create four-plus chances in a Premier League match this season.

Decoding the Premier League numbers of Milner

Milner has 89 assists and 55 goals from his 632 appearances. 17 of his goals have been penalties, besides four free-kicks. Milner has clocked 529 shots with 158 of them on target. He has smashed the woodwork eight times. Notably, Milner has created 52 big chances. He has provided 985 accurate long balls. Milner has 901 tackles, 487 interceptions, and 482 clearances.

Breaking down his appearances in the Premier League

Milner made 48 appearances for Leeds (G5). He joined Newcastle United and made 94 Premier League appearances (G6). In between, he managed 27 appearances for Aston Villa on loan, scoring once. Milner joined Villa next and tallied another 73 matches, scoring 11 times. Milner scored 13 goals for Manchester City (147 appearances) and 19 for Liverpool (230 matches). For Brighton, he has 12 appearances.

A three-time Premier League champion

Milner won two Premier League honors with Manchester City in 2011-12 and 2013-14 respectively. He then pocketed his third Premier League title with Liverpool in the 2019-20 season. In 2009-10, Milner was adjudged the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

