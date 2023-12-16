Premier League: Crystal Palace hold Manchester City to 2-2 draw

By Atrayo Bhattacharya

Jean-Philippe Mateta's goal pulled Crystal Palace back in the game (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Manchester City had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace at home on matchday 17 of the 2023-24 Premier League. Jack Grealish handed City the lead in the 24th minute before Rico Lewis doubled the lead. The visitors pulled one back courtesy of a goal from Jean-Philippe Mateta. Later, Michael Olise converted a late penalty to earn a point for Crystal Palace.

Manchester City attained this unique Premier League stat

All 10 of Manchester City's outfield players created a chance in the first half against Crystal Palace. As per Opta, this is the first time since records are maintained (2006-07 onward) that 10 different players have created a chance for one time in the first half of a Premier League game. City were 1-0 up at half-time against Crystal Palace.

Three consecutive Premier League goals for Grealish

Grealish netted his 26th goal in PL across 160 appearances. The 28-year-old has also provided 27 assists in the competition. This was his 14th goal for City in 107 matches. Grealish has scored three goals this season in 10 PL matches. As per Opta, he has netted three consecutive PL goals for the first time. Interestingly, each goal has handed City the lead.