SA bowled out for 55 by India in 2nd Test

SA bowled out for 55 by India in 2nd Test

By Rajdeep Saha 03:47 pm Jan 03, 202403:47 pm

South Africa have been bowled out for just 55 (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

South Africa were bowled out for just 55 by India in the first innings of the second Test in Cape Town on Wednesday. Opting to bat first, Jasprit Bumrah started well before Mohammed Siraj got into the act and picked six wickets. Siraj bowled nine overs on the trot. Mukesh Kumar then finished off the proceedings as SA folded in the morning session.

A dream start for India

India picked four wickets inside 10 overs after SA opted to bat. Making use of the conditions, Bumrah started on a menacing note, asking questions to Aiden Markram. In the fourth over, Siraj got Markram, who managed an outside edge. Dean Elgar then chopped a ball into his stumps. Bumrah dismissed Tristan Stubbs thereafter before Tony de Zorzi got out to Siraj (15/4).

David Bedingham opens up the boundary count

In the 11th over, SA's David Bedingham opened up the boundary count with the bat. He dispatched Bumrah for two fours. An off-drive saw Bumrah's overpitched ball get punished before another poor delivery was flicked for four.

A unique unwanted record for SA

As per Cricbuzz, it was just the fourth instance that South Africa lost both their openers for single-digit scores in an innings in 42 home Tests since the start of the 2014-15 season. Notably, the last three instances too, had come against India. SA clocked this stat twice at the same venue in 2018 and 2022. Meanwhile, the other instance was in Johannesburg (2018).

Siraj runs the show in the morning session

Siraj was the pick of the bowlers. He managed to derive the outside edge of Markram. He also eked out a false stroke from Elgar. De Zorzi's wicket was set up with excellent planning. Bedingham was drawn forward and nicked a delivery to slips. And then a double-wicket maiden saw Siraj get to five. In his ninth over, Siraj scalped Kyle Verreynne.

Siraj claims his 3rd five-wicket haul in Tests

In 23 matches, Siraj now owns 67 scalps, averaging just over 28. Siraj also owns four four-fers, besides his three five-wicket hauls. For the first time, Siraj has taken a six-fer, registering his best figures. As per ESPNcricinfo, notably, all of his three five-wicket hauls have come in away matches (home of the opposition). Siraj has surpassed 50 away wickets in the format (55).

SA post their lowest total versus India

South Africa's 55 is now their lowest total versus India in Tests. Before this, their previous worst total was 79/10 in Nagpur, in 2015. For the third time, SA have been folded for below 100 versus India.

A look at the Indian bowlers

Barring Siraj's 6/15, Bumrah was superb. He managed 2/25 from eight overs. Bumrah, who had taken a four-fer in the opening match, has raced to 134 scalps. Meanwhile, fellow Indian pacer Mukesh claimed two scalps in 2.2 overs, without conceding a run. Playing his second match, Mukesh owns four wickets. On the other hand, Prasidh Krishna conceded 10 from his four overs.