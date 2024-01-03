Mohammed Siraj claims his 3rd five-wicket haul in Tests: Stats

Mohammed Siraj claims his 3rd five-wicket haul in Tests: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:23 pm Jan 03, 202403:23 pm

Mohammed Siraj ripped South Africa apart (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Mohammed Siraj ripped South Africa apart with a menacing spell in the second Test match being held in Cape Town. Day 1 of the clash saw SA opt to bat and Siraj was right on the money. With Jasprit Bumrah creating pressure up front, Siraj handed India the first breakthrough before going on and taking six scalps. Here we decode his stats.

India reduce SA to 15/4 inside 10 overs

India picked four wickets inside 10 overs after SA opted to bat. Making use of the conditions, Bumrah started on a menacing note, asking questions to Aiden Markram. In the fourth over, Siraj got Markram, who managed an outside edge. Dean Elgar then chopped a ball into his stumps. Bumrah dismissed Tristan Stubbs thereafter before Tony de Zorzi got out to Siraj (15/4).

A double-wicket maiden helps Siraj take a fifer

After claiming three wickets inside the 10 overs, Siraj produced a double-wicket maiden in the 16th over. His good length ball got David Bedingham, who nicked the ball to the slip cordon. And then, Marco Jansen became Siraj's fifth victim. Siraj's length ball curved away in the final moments, drawing an edge to wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

Siraj picks 6/15 from nine overs

Siraj picked his sixth wicket in his ninth over on the go. He dismissed Kyle Verreynne, who managed 15. Siraj clocked 6/15 from nine overs, bowling three maiden overs. Finally, Mukesh Kumar replaced Siraj, who toiled hard.

50 away scalps for Siraj

In 23 matches, Siraj now owns 67 scalps, averaging just over 28. Siraj also owns four four-fers, besides his three five-wicket hauls. For the first time, Siraj has taken a six-fer, registering his best figures. As per ESPNcricinfo, notably, all of his three five-wicket hauls have come in away matches (home of the opposition). Siraj has gone past 50 away wickets in the format.