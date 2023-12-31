Australia vs Pakistan: Steve Smith averages 72.64 at SCG (Tests)

By Gaurav Tripathi

Smith's tally at SCG includes four tons and seven fifties.

Having won the first two Tests, Australia will fight for a whitewash in the third and final game against Pakistan. The iconic Sydney Cricket Ground will host this affair, starting on January 3. Eyes will be on veteran batter Steve Smith, who has been a run-machine in Tests at this venue. Here we decode his Test stats at SCG.

An average of 72.64 at SCG

Having played 10 Tests at this venue, Smith has scored 1,017 runs. His average of 72.64 is the highest among batters with at least 810 Test runs at this venue. Smith's tally includes four tons and seven fifties with 131 being his best score. He scored 24 and 59 in his only previous Test outing against Pakistan at SCG, in 2017.

Did you know?

Notably, Smith's 59 in the 2017 SCG Test against Pakistan came off just 43 balls. He completed his fifty off just 38 balls in the third innings. Smith's strike rate of 137.20 in that innings is his highest in a Test knock where he has scored 50 or more runs.

Nine Test fifties against Pakistan

In the series opener, Smith became the ninth Aussie batter to accomplish 1,000 Test runs against Pakistan. Having played 14 matches against the team, the 34-year-old has raced to 1,133 runs, averaging 51.50. The tally includes nine fifties and a couple of tons. 633 of Smith's Test runs against Pakistan have come across seven games at home (Average: 63.30).

Close to 9,500 runs for Smith in Tests

Earlier this year, Smith became the second-fastest batter to 9,000 Test runs, having taken 174 innings. He is only behind Kumar Sangakkara, who took 172 innings. He has now raced to 9,472 runs in 104 Tests. The tally includes 32 tons and 40 fifties. Smith's average of 58.11 is only second to Donald Bradman (99.94) among batters with at least 5,000 Test runs.