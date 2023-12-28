Virat Kohli touches 11,000-run mark in First-Class cricket: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 07:57 pm Dec 28, 202307:57 pm

Virat Kohli slammed a half-century in the 2nd innings (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India's Run Machine Virat Kohli has completed 11,000 runs in First-Class cricket. The senior Indian batter reached the landmark on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. Kohli unlocked this achievement with his 75th run in the match. He has been bolstering India's middle order in Test cricket for over a decade.

Kohli plays the rescuer in Centurion

Kohli smashed a pivotal 38 in the 1st innings after India were reduced to 24/3. He took India past 90 with Shreyas Iyer. However, Kagiso Rabada dismissed the former with a ripper. Kohli faced a similar situation in the second innings, with India down to 23/2. He then counter-attacked with his wristy strokes. Kohli went on to score 76. However, India lost the match.

A look at his First-Class career

Kohli completed 10,000 First-Class runs in his 237th innings. He made his debut in the format back in 2006 in the Ranji Trophy. Kohli, who announced his arrival in Tests in 2011, has over 8,700 runs in the ultimate format (internationals). The Indian batter has 36 tons and 38 half-centuries in FC cricket. He averages over 50 in the format.

Over 8,700 runs in Tests

Playing his 112th Test, Kohli has racked up over 8,700 runs at an average of more than 49. He is the fifth-highest run-getter for India in Test cricket, only behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265), Sunil Gavaskar (10,122), and VVS Laxman (8,781). Among active players, he is behind Joe Root (11,416) and Steven Smith (9,472).

Most Test double-tons by a captain

Kohli holds the record for scoring the most number of double-centuries as captain in Test cricket. He slammed as many as seven between 2016 and 2019. Former West Indies captain Brian Lara is next on the list with five Test double-centuries.