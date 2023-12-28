SA take 163-run lead in Centurion; can India script history?

1/6

Sports 2 min read

SA take 163-run lead in Centurion; can India script history?

By Parth Dhall 07:46 pm Dec 28, 202307:46 pm

Dean Elgar scored a fighting 185 (Image source: X/@BCCI)

South Africa racked up a mammoth 408 in response to India's 245 in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. Brilliant knocks from Dean Elgar, David Bedingham, and Marco Jansen helped the Proteas gain a 163-run first-innings lead. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets for the visitors. According to Cricbuzz, SA have never lost a Test after taking a 150+ first-innings lead (since 1992).

2/6

SA add over 150 runs to their overnight score

South Africa resumed (Day 3) with their overnight score of 256/5, with Elgar (140*) and Jansen (3*) in the middle. The duo survived a lethal first hour while also punishing the poor deliveries. Elgar and Jansen propelled the Proteas past 350 with ease in the first session. Shardul Thakur dismissed Elgar (185) against the run, while Jansen (84*) single-handedly took SA past 400.

3/6

Elgar's highest Test score against India

Elgar recorded his highest score (185) against India in Test cricket. His previous highest Test score against them came in Vizag in 2019 (160). This is also his second-highest score in Test cricket, only behind 199 against Bangladesh in 2017. Elgar smashed a total of 28 fours in his knock. These are the most boundaries (fours) hammered by him in a Test innings.

4/6

Jansen slams his second Test fifty

Jansen came to the middle after SA lost Kyle Verreynne (249/5) toward the end of Day 2. Together, Jansen and Elgar took the Proteas past 350, with the former scoring his second Test fifty. They added 111 runs before Elgar departed. Jansen single-handedly took SA past 400, with Gerald Coetzee contributing 18. Jansen scored a 147-ball 84* (11 fours and 1 six).

5/6

The domination of SA

It is worth noting that South Africa have never lost a Test after taking a 150+ first-innings lead since their re-admission to the sport in 1992. Interestingly, the Proteas have never lost a Test in this regard in Centurion. SA have faced only three Test defeats at this venue as of now. One of them came against India in 2021.

6/6

India eye history in Centurion

In 2021, India claimed their fourth Test win in South Africa after beating the Proteas in the Boxing Day Test (Centurion). The Virat Kohli-led side successfully defended 304, with Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah taking three wickets each. Before this match, SA had won seven consecutive Tests in Centurion. India could now become the first side with two Test wins at this venue.