Virat Kohli becomes India's second-highest run-scorer against SA (Tests): Stats

07:22 pm Dec 28, 2023

Virat Kohli surpassed the great Virender Sehwag (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Virat Kohli has become India's second-highest run-scorer against South Africa in Test cricket. The former reached the mark in the second innings of the Boxing Day Test at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. Kohli surpassed the great Virender Sehwag to occupy the second spot. He is only behind Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar in terms of Test runs against SA (among Indians).

Kohli rescues India in both innings

Kohli smashed a pivotal 38 in the 1st innings after India were reduced to 24/3. He took India past 90 with Shreyas Iyer. However, Kagiso Rabada dismissed the former with a ripper. Kohli faced a similar situation in the second innings, with India down to 23/2. He then counter-attacked with his wristy strokes. Kohli then went past Sehwag with his 33rd run.

Second-most Test runs for India against SA

Kohli is now India's second-highest run-scorer against South Africa in Test cricket. He surpassed Sehwag, who smashed 1,306 runs from 15 Tests against the Proteas in the format. One of Sehwag's two triple-tons also came against SA. Kohli is now only behind Tendulkar, the only Indian batter with over 1,700 runs (1,741) against the Proteas in the format.