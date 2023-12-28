Jasprit Bumrah takes his third Test four-fer: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 06:42 pm Dec 28, 202306:42 pm

Jasprit Bumrah took 4/69 in 1st innings (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of India's bowlers in the 1st innings of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Centurion. The right-arm seamer took four wickets as the Proteas racked up 408 in response to India's 245. Bumrah perturbed the hosts with his line and length when the other Indian bowlers struggled. He scalped his third four-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Bumrah concedes 69 runs in 1st innings

Bumrah struck for India at some crucial junctures in the 1st innings. On Day 2, he broke the 93-run stand between Dean Elgar and Tony de Zorzi by removing the latter. In his very next over, Bumrah knocked over Keegan Petersen. The right-arm then seamer dismissed Nandre Burger and Kagiso Rabada on Day 3. Bumrah conceded 69 runs in 26.4 overs (five maidens).

Another four-fer in South Africa

As mentioned, Bumrah snapped up his third four-wicket haul in Test cricket. It is worth noting that he has taken four or more wickets in a Test innings three times in South Africa. Bumrah scalped 5/54 in Johannesburg during the 2017/18 tour, while he took 5/42 in Cape Town during the 2021/22 tour.

Bumrah races past 130 Test wickets

It is worth noting that Bumrah made his Test debut during India's 2017/18 tour of South Africa. In 31 matches, the right-arm seamer has raced to 132 wickets at an incredible average of 21.84. The tally includes eight five-wicket hauls. Bumrah has taken 30 wickets from seven Tests at 23.43 against South Africa, all away from home.