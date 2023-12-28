Marco Jansen hammers his career-best Test score: Key stats

Jansen scored a 147-ball 84* (Image source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

South African all-rounder Marco Jansen tormented the Indian bowling attack on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. Besides sharing a century-plus stand with Dean Elgar for the second wicket, he slammed his second half-century in Test cricket. The former took SA past 400 and extended the lead to 163 runs. He returned unbeaten on 84 as the hosts perished for 408.

A scintillating knock from Jansen

Jansen came to the middle after SA lost Kyle Verreynne (249/5) toward the end of Day 2. Together, Jansen and Elgar took the Proteas past 350, with the latter scoring a ton. They added 111 runs before Elgar departed. Jansen single-handedly took SA past 400, with Gerald Coetzee contributing 18. Jansen scored a 147-ball 84* (11 fours and 1 six).

Jansen races past 350 Test runs

As mentioned, Jansen slammed his second half-century in Test cricket. The one in Centurion is now his career-best score. His only other Test fifty came during the 2022 Boxing Day game Down Under. He smashed a 136-ball 59. Jansen now has 390 runs with the bat from 12 Tests at 26.00. The left-arm seamer owns 45 wickets with the ball.

Jansen took one wicket in 1st innings

Jansen gained redemption with the bat after India were bundled out for 245. He was a touch expensive with the ball, having leaked 52 runs in 16 overs. Jansen took the solitary wicket of Jasprit Bumrah.