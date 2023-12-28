INDW post a competitive 282/8 versus AUSW in first ODI

By Rajdeep Saha 05:16 pm Dec 28, 202305:16 pm

India Women scored a competitive 282/8 versus Australia Women (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

India Women scored a competitive 282/8 versus Australia Women in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Riding on half-centuries from Jemimah Rodrigues and Pooja Vastrakar, India recovered from 95/4, 134/5, and 182/7 to get beyond the 280-run mark. Rodrigues led the charge with Vastrakar applying the finishing touch. For AUSW, Georgia Wareham and Ashleigh Gardner claimed braces.

India get reduced to 95/4

India Women were reduced to 95/4 in the 20th over. Shafali Verma fell early on before Richa Ghosh departed as well after a 21-run knock. Harmanpreet Kaur (9) was also removed early. Opener Yastika Bhatia made a good-looking 49 from 64 balls. She was dismissed by Wareham, becoming the fourth Indian to lose her wicket inside 20 overs.

India made a recovery with these stands

Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma (21) added 39 runs for the fifth wicket. Rodrigues then added another 40-plus stand alongside Amanjot Kaur (20). However, Sneh Rana came in and departed early to leave India reeling at 182/7 in 37.4 overs.

Rodrigues and Vastrakar shine for INDW

After Rana's dismissal, India were helped by a 68-run stand between Rodrigues and Vastrakar. Notably, these runs were added in just nine overs. Rodrigues perished for a 77-ball 82. Her knock consisted of seven fours. On the other hand, Vastrakar ended up with an unbeaten 62 from 46 balls. She slammed seven fours and two sixes. Her effort helped India get those added runs.

Key numbers for Rodrigues and Vastrakar

Playing her 25th ODI, Rodrigues has raced past 600 runs. She owns 605 runs at 26.30. She slammed her fifth fifty in the format for INDW. In three matches versus AUSW, Rodrigues registered her maiden fifty. She averages 41.66. Meanwhile, in 28 matches, Vastrakar has raced to 532 runs at 25.33. She struck her fourth fifty, including a second versus AUSW.

Gardner races to 76 ODI wickets

Gardner managed 2/63 from her 10 overs. She now owns 76 ODI scalps 22.35. Wareham claimed 2/55 from her nine overs. She owns 36 scalps from 32 games at an average of over 27.