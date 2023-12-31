Adam Milne completes 50 T20I wickets: Key stats

Milne delivered a match-winning spell against Bangladesh.

Veteran New Zealand pacer Adam Milne has completed 50 wickets in T20I cricket. He accomplished the milestone with his second and final wicket against Bangladesh in the recently concluded third and deciding T20I. Milne was sensational at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui as he returned with match-winning figures worth 2/23 in 3.2 overs. Here we look at his stats.

A fine spell from Milne

Milne opened his account with the key wicket of Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (17), who scored the most for the Tigers. He also kept the scoring rate in check. Milne was asked to bowl the final over as he dismissed Rishad Hossain (10) on the second ball to end Bangladesh's innings. The visitors were folded for just 110 runs.

Sixth NZ bowler to accomplish this feat

Notably, Milne became the sixth NZ bowler to claim 50 T20I wickets. He has joined the likes of Tim Southee (147), Ish Sodhi (126), Mitchell Santner (105), Trent Boult (74), and Nathan McCullum (58). Having played 47 games, the 31-year-old pacer averages 25.60 (ER: 8.05). The tally includes a four-fer and a fifer. Against Bangladesh, he has raced to nine T20I scalps at 17.33.

How did the game pan out?

Bangladesh could were folded for 110 while batting first. Shanto (17) scored the most for them. Santner claimed four wickets. In reply, Finn Allen (38) gave NZ a flying start. Though four of NZ's five top-order batters were dismissed for one apiece, James Neesham (28*) and Santner (18*) ensured NZ's victory. Owing to the rain interference, the Kiwis won by 17 runs (DLS method).