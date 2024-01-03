New Zealand announce strong squad for Pakistan T20Is: Key details

New Zealand have announced a strong 13-player squad for their upcoming five-match home T20I series against Pakistan, starting on January 12. Though Kane Williamson returns as captain, he will miss the third game in Dunedin due to workload management. Fit-again pacer Matt Henry has also returned to the set-up. Trent Boult and James Neesham were unavailable due to other commitments. Here are further details.

Return of Williamson

Williamson, whose stocks in T20 cricket have gone down in recent times, seems NZ's first-choice skipper for the ICC T20 World Cup later this year. He, however, needs to make a mark. He last played a T20I in November 2022. Meanwhile, Mitchell Santner will lead NZ in the third game with Williamson sitting out.

Henry returns, Ferguson available for final three games

Henry makes a return after two months as he was ruled out midway through the ICC Cricket World Cup in India with a hamstring injury. His fellow teammate and pacer Lockie Ferguson will return for the final three games of the series after being sidelined by an achilles injury. Ben Sears, who will be available for the first-two games, will make way for Ferguson.

Devon Conway also returns

Devon Conway is another key player who returns to the set-up. With Glenn Phillips now contributing significantly with the ball, the southpaw is likely to keep alongside opening the innings in the upcoming series. The rest of the squad is similar to the one that drew the T20I series 1-1 against Bangladesh last week.

These players miss out

Kyle Jamieson and Michael Bracewell were not considered for selection as they continue to recover from their respective injuries. Meanwhile, Boult and Neesham were unavailable due to overseas T20 league commitments. All-rounder Rachin Ravindra has been given a much-needed break as he was on the road since August last year.

NZ squad for Pakistan T20Is

NZ squad for Pakistan T20Is: Kane Williamson (C) (except game 3), Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (WK), Devon Conway (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson (game 3 only), Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ben Sears (games 1 & 2), Lockie Ferguson (games 3, 4 & 5).