Virat Kohli enters the top 10 of ICC Test Rankings

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Virat Kohli enters the top 10 of ICC Test Rankings

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:20 pm Jan 03, 202403:20 pm

Kohli has jumped four positions to reach the ninth spot on the list (Source: X/@ICC)

Virat Kohli has broken into the top 10 of the latest ICC Test Rankings following an impressive show against South Africa in the Test series opener in Centurion. He has jumped four positions to reach the ninth spot on the list. Meanwhile, South Africa's Dean Elgar and Australia's Mitchell Marsh have also made significant gains in the Test batting Rankings.

2/5

The ninth spot for Kohli

Kohli made 38 and 76 in India's defeat to SA. The 35-year-old has hence moved four places (761). He is now positioned as the top India batter on the list. Meanwhile, Elgar, who struck 185 in that game, is now the 19th-ranked Test batter. Kane Williamson (864), Joe Root (859), and Steve Smith (820) continue to be the top-three ranked Test batters.

3/5

Rise for Australia's Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh, who made 41 and 96 in the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan, moved up 16 places to 52nd (504). Travis Head has dropped down to the 10th spot following a quiet Boxing Day Test. He has a rating of 754 points. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has slipped to the 14th place in the ICC Test Rankings (719).

4/5

Three Indians in the top-five Test Rankings

On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah, who claimed a four-fer in the Centurion Test, now holds the fifth place in the Test Rankings (767) among bowlers. He is marginally behind his compatriot Ravindra Jadeja (774). Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin continues to top the charts despite a quiet outing in Centurion (872). Kagiso Rabada, who claimed a fifer in Centurion, is now placed second (841).

5/5

Mitchell Santner rises to eighth in T20I Bowling Rankings

Having claimed a match-winning four-fer in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh, Mitchell Santner has moved up eight places to eighth (657). Mustafizur Rahman has also jumped five spots to 22nd (605). While Adil Rashid (726) is currently the top-ranked T20I bowler, Suryakumar Yadav (887) is the best-ranked batter in the format.