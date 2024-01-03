SA script these unwanted records after scoring 55 versus India

South Africa were bowled out for a paltry 55 (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

South Africa were bowled out for a paltry 55 on the opening day of the second Test match at the Newlands in Cape Town. SA were folded in 23.1 overs after electing to bat. Mohammed Siraj was excellent for India, claiming 6/15 from nine overs. Since their readmission, SA have now recorded their lowest score in the longest format. Here are further details.

SA register the lowest all-out total versus India in Tests

SA have now posted the lowest all-out total versus India in Tests. SA have beaten the previous lowest score of 62 managed by New Zealand in Mumbai, in 2021 at the Wankhede, SA's 79/10 is the third-lowest all-out score versus India in the longest format. SA registered the score back in 2015, in Nagpur.

SA's lowest all-out total since their readmission

SA have also registered their lowest all-out total since their readmission. As per Cricbuzz, SA's lowest scores since their readmission are: 55 vs India, Cape Town, 2024 73 vs Sri Lanka, Galle, 2018 79 vs India, Nagpur, 2015 83 vs England, Johannesburg, 2016 84 vs India, Johannesburg, 2006

Fourth-lowest score in Cape Town since SA's readmission

SA have registered their lowest score at the Newlands in Cape Town since their readmission. As per ESPNcricinfo, this is the fourth-lowest score here since SA's readmission. New Zealand scored 45/10 versus SA in 2013. Australia managed 47/10 versus SA in 2011 and Zimbabwe hit 54 versus SA in 2005 here. Before SA's readmission, the lowest score here was 35 (SA vs ENG, 1899).

A look at SA's innings summary

South Africa opted to bat and suffered a blow in the fourth over when Aiden Markram was dismissed by Siraj. India were on the money and one after the other wickets tumbled. Siraj claimed his third five-wicket haul and finished with 6/15. He bowled nine overs on the trot. Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar claimed a brace each. For SA, Kyle Verreynne scored 15.