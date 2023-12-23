Decoding Team India's top ODI run-scorers in 2023

Sports

Decoding Team India's top ODI run-scorers in 2023

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:55 pm Dec 23, 2023

Shubman Gill finished as the highest ODI run-scorer in 2023 (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

India had a defining year in terms of ODI cricket, clocking a record 27 wins - the most by any team. India dominated ODI cricket largely. And once again, several batters stood tall, scoring runs freely. In a year that had the ICC World Cup, Indian batters made their presence felt. Here we decode India's highest run-getters in ODIs from 2023.

Shreyas Iyer was phenomenal for India at no. 4

Despite suffering from injuries, Shreyas Iyer has always given his best when he donned the India blue. The 29-year-old compiled 846 runs in 2023 from 20 matches at an average of 52.87. Iyer hammered three centuries and four fifties. He amassed 530 runs in the 2023 World Cup, the most by any Indian no. 4 batter in a single ODI World Cup edition.

Exceptional year for multi-faceted star KL Rahul

From wicket-keeping to captaincy, KL Rahul took up different roles and excelled in all of them. Rahul smashed 1,060 runs in 2023 from 27 matches at 66.25 (50s: 7, 100s: 2). He scored 452 runs in the 2023 World Cup, slamming a ton and two fifties. Rahul's 62-ball century against the Netherlands is the fastest century by an Indian batter in the World Cup.

Rohit Sharma averaged 52.29 in ODIs this year

It was a sensational year for Rohit Sharma, who was responsible for giving India some great starts. The veteran finished the year as India's third-highest run-getter in ODIs with 1,255 runs from 27 matches at 52.29. Rohit smashed nine fifties and two centuries. He was the 2023 World Cup's second-highest run-getter with 597 runs at a 125.94 strike rate.

Virat Kohli hammered six centuries in 2023 (ODIs)

Virat Kohli redefined his dominance in 2023 as he was spectacular for India. He amassed 1,377 runs in 2023 at a startling average of 72.47. Kohli slammed six centuries and eight fifties. He scored 765 runs in the 2023 World Cup, the most amassed by any batter in a single WC campaign. Kohli also hammered his 50th ODI ton, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record.

A record-breaking year for Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill announced himself on the big stage this year amassing 1,584 runs from 29 matches at 63.36. The youngster hammered five centuries and nine fifties. His highest score of 208 came against NZ earlier this year. He also became the fourth Indian to compile 1,500 ODI runs in a calendar year. Gill scored 354 runs in the 2023 World Cup, slamming four fifties.