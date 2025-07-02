Richa Ghosh has surpassed 1,000 runs in WT20Is

Richa Ghosh becomes 7th Indian with 1,000-plus WT20I runs: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:34 am Jul 02, 202501:34 am

What's the story

Richa Ghosh entertained the fans with a 20-ball 32* in the 2nd WT20I versus England at County Ground, Bristol. Ghosh came in when India were 124/4 in the 15th over. Alongside Amanjot Kaur, the wicketkeeper batter helped India finish strong. India scored 181/4 in 20 overs. Notably, Ghosh surpassed 1,000 runs in WT20Is during her knock. Here are further details.