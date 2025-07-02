Richa Ghosh becomes 7th Indian with 1,000-plus WT20I runs: Stats
What's the story
Richa Ghosh entertained the fans with a 20-ball 32* in the 2nd WT20I versus England at County Ground, Bristol. Ghosh came in when India were 124/4 in the 15th over. Alongside Amanjot Kaur, the wicketkeeper batter helped India finish strong. India scored 181/4 in 20 overs. Notably, Ghosh surpassed 1,000 runs in WT20Is during her knock. Here are further details.
Information
Richa does well to help India finish strongly
Richa needed three runs to complete 1,000 WT20I runs. Notably. she was dropped on 12 by Tammy Beaumont and thereafter she capitalized to finish India's innings strongly. Half-centurion Amanjot and Richa stitched a 57*-run stand to take India to a competitive score.
Runs
Richa has raced to 1,029 runs; joins these Indians
Richa's 32* was laced with six fours. She struck at 160. Richa has joined the likes of Smriti Mandhana (3,886), Harmanpreet Kaur (3,590), Mithali Raj (2,364), Jemimah Rodrigues (2,330), Shafali Verma (2,068), and Deepti Sharma (1,093) in terms of 1,000-plus runs for India. Richa owns 1,029 runs at 27.81 from 53 innings. She has 2 fifties and a strike rate of 143.11.
Twitter Post
1,000 runs for Ghosh
Milestone Unlocked 🔓— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 1, 2025
1⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ T20I runs and counting for Richa Ghosh 👏
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/j4IYcst6GO#ENGvIND | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/GdzyxMBtTO