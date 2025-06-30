Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, ODI series: Decoding key player battles

After clinching the Test series 1-0, Sri Lanka are gearing up to host Bangladesh in a three-ODI series, starting in Colombo on July 2. Charith Asalanka will lead the team after impressing since his appointment last year. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be captained by their new ODI skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Here we decode the key player battles that can be on display.

#1 Charith Asalanka vs Mustafizur Rahman Asalanka has an impressive ODI average of 65.20 against Bangladesh, as per ESPNcricinfo. Veteran left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman would not want these numbers to go up. He has trapped Asalanka once across two ODI meetings. Meanwhile, Asalanka has an overall ODI average of 38.28 against left-arm fast bowlers. Meanwhile, Mustafizur bowls with an average of 24.51 against southpaws in ODIs.

#2 Pathum Nissanka vs Taskin Ahmed Pathum Nissanka would be high on confidence, having recorded two 150-plus scores in the recent Test series against Bangladesh. However, Taskin Ahmed can dent his plans of shining in the ODI leg as well. The pacer has trapped Nissanka twice across nine meetings in the ODI format. However, the batter boasts an ODI average of 40.36 against pace in powerplay overs.

#3 Najmul Hossain Shanto vs Maheesh Theekshana As Najmul Hossain Shanto is a key batter in the Bangladesh unit, the home team would want to keep him quiet. Maheesh Theekshana can be brought on to restrict the southpaw. The mystery spinner has dismissed Shanto once across three ODI innings. Meanwhile, spinners have trapped the Bangladesh star 21 times across 35 ODI innings. Theekshana averages a stunning 21.82 against southpaw in ODIs.