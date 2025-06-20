Will Mehidy Hasan Miraz be available for 2nd SL Test?
What's the story
Bangladesh's Test vice-captain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, is set to be declared fit for the second and final match of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.
The game is scheduled to take place in Colombo from June 25.
Mehidy missed a two-day training session before the first Test in Galle due to a fever and was rested from the opener as well.
His absence had raised doubts about his participation from the entire series.
Impact
Mehidy joins training session in Colombo
Mehidy's absence from training had raised questions about his availability for the first Test. However, he has now cleared all doubts by joining the training session, Cricbuzz reported.
"He (Mehidy) is much better and came to the ground today," team manager Nafees Iqbal confirmed on Thursday.
His return is expected to strengthen Bangladesh's squad, especially considering that the Colombo pitch is known for being spin-friendly.
Replacement
Anamul Haque replaced Mehidy in 1st Test
In the first Test, Anamul Haque Bijoy replaced Mehidy but failed to make an impact, getting out for a duck in the first innings.
Mehidy is a key all-rounder for Bangladesh and will be a valuable addition to the team.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he boasts 2,068 Test runs at 24.05. The tally also includes 205 scalps at 32.
Hence, his return comes as a major boost for Bangladesh.
Coaching changes
Mushtaq Ahmed leaves Bangladesh camp
Meanwhile, a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official has revealed that spin bowling consultant Mushtaq Ahmed left Galle on June 17, before the ongoing Test.
He is likely to return during the ODI series starting in early July.
"BCB and Mushtaq have a contract based on the number of working days. He was present during the preparation phase and left after completing his scheduled duties," Nafees added.