Will Mehidy Hasan Miraz be available for 2nd SL Test? 

What's the story

Bangladesh's Test vice-captain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, is set to be declared fit for the second and final match of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

The game is scheduled to take place in Colombo from June 25.

Mehidy missed a two-day training session before the first Test in Galle due to a fever and was rested from the opener as well.

His absence had raised doubts about his participation from the entire series.