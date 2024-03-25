Next Article

Dominant Sri Lanka demolish Bangladesh in 1st Test: Key stats

What's the story Sri Lanka have thrashed Bangladesh by 328 runs in the opening Test in Sylhet to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. It was a one-sided affair as the Tigers were asked to chase a daunting 511 for victory. Meanwhile, Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis starred with twin centuries apiece. This is SL's second-biggest Test win by runs. Here are the stats.

How did the game pan out?

SL were reeling at 57/5 while batting first before centurions Kamindu (102) and de Silva (102) helped them compile 280. Bangladesh managed only 188 as Vishwa Fernando claimed four wickets. Taijul Islam top scored with 47. De Silva (108) and Kamindu (164) again scored tons as SL finished their second innings at 418. Bangladesh were folded for 182 in the fourth innings.

Twin tons for skipper de Silva

De Silva made 102 in SL's first innings and followed it up with a 108-run knock. He became the first SL captain and sixth batter from his nation to slam twin centuries in a Test. He has raced past 3,500 runs in Test cricket (3,511). He owns 12 centuries. The star batter now tallies 770 Test runs vs Bangladesh at 59.23 (100s: 4).

Kamindu shows his mettle

Playing his second Test, Kamindu made 102 and 164 in the game. He became the seventh SL batter to hammer twin tons in a Test. As Kamindu scored 61 on his Test debut against Australia in July 2022, he has now breached the 50-run mark in his first three Test innings. He has raced to 327 runs at 109.

4,000 FC runs for Kamindu

Kamindu surpassed 4,000 runs in FC cricket. He owns 4,063 runs at an average of over 61. Kamindu owns 15 tons. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kamindu's 164 the highest score by a player batting at eight or lower in a Test in Bangladesh. He also became the first batter to slam twin centuries while batting at seven or lower in a Test.

Historic stands between Kamindu and de Silva

De Silva and Kamindu added 202 runs in SL's first innings, the highest stand by a visiting pair for the sixth wicket or lower in Bangladesh. Their 173-run stand in the third innings is the second-highest partnership by a visiting pair for the seventh wicket or lower in Bangladesh (Tests).

100 Test wickets at home for Mehidy

Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed 4/74 in the third innings. During the course, he became the third bowler to complete 100 Test wickets in Bangladesh. He joined Shakib Al Hasan (159) and Taijul Islam (157). 101 of his 163 Test wickets have come at home at 24.59. 14 of his Test wickets have come vs SL at 49.71.

15,000 runs in FC cricket for Karunaratne

Dimuth Karunaratne batted brilliantly and hammered 52 in the third innings. He raced past 15,000 runs (15,031), averaging over 46. The tally includes 67 fifties and 47 tons. Karunaratne now boasts 6,809 Test runs at 41.26 (100s: 16, 50s: 36). He went past 1,000 (1,051) Test runs against Bangladesh at 47.77 (100s: 3, 50s: 5).

Mendis completes 4,000 runs in Test cricket

Although Kusal Mendis could only manage scores worth 16 and 3 in the game, he raced past 4,000 Test runs. He completed 4,000 runs in 115 innings for the Lankans. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mendis is the 13th Sri Lankan player to clock 4,000-plus runs (now 4017) at 35.87. He has nine tons besides 17 fifties in the format.

Four-fer for Vishwa Fernando

Vishwa Fernando was the pick of the SL bowlers in the second innings he claimed 4/48 in 15.3 overs. He further claimed 3/36 in his second outing. Fernando recorded his fifth four-wicket haul in Test cricket as Fernando now owns 61 wickets at 33.45. (5W: 1). He now boasts 11 wickets vs Bangladesh at 23.54.

50 wickets for Kasun Rajitha

Kasun Rajitha completed `50 Test wickets with figures worth 3/56 in his first outing. He claimed with a fifer (5/56) in the fourth innings. This was his second Test fifer as he has raced to 55 wickets at 29.58. Notably, his maiden fifer also came against the Tigers. He now owns 19 wickets against them at 14.52.

Mominul scores valiant 87*

After scoring just 5 in Bangladesh's first innings, veteran batter Mominul Haque made an unbeaten 87 off 148 balls. He is closing in on 4,000 (3,975) Test runs as he averages 38.59. The tally includes 12 tons and 17 fifties. 987 of his runs have come against SL at 51.94. The tally includes four tons and as many fifties.