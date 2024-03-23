Next Article

RR have a settled initial XI

RR, LSG kick-start IPL 2024 campaign against each other: Preview

What's the story Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will kick-start their respective Indian Premier League (IPL) campaigns against each other. They will meet in Match 4 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday (March 25). While RR narrowly missed out on the playoff berth last year, LSG finished among the top four in their first two IPL seasons. Here is the match preview.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

As LSG made their debut only in 2022, the two sides have locked horns just thrice so far. The Men in Pink defeated KL Rahul's men on both occasions in the 2022 competition. Last year, the two sides met just once and the Super Giants claimed a 10-run win. Notably, their last meeting also took place in Jaipur.

Details

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The track at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is usually on the neutral side, with the average first-innings run rate being 8 (IPL). As it is a day game, the toss-winning skipper might elect to bowl first. RR have fared well here, winning 33 of the 52 games. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free (7:30pm).

LSG

LSG have a strong line-up

As LSG skipper Rahul is reportedly keen to bat in the middle order, Devdutt Padikkal could form the opening pair with either Quinton de Kock or Kyle Mayers. Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya are their specialist all-rounders. Mayers and Deepak Hooda can also contribute with the ball. LSG will benefit from the pace of Naveen-ul-Haq and Shivam Mavi, as well as Ravi Bishnoi's leg-spin.

RR

Royals will also field a quality XI

RR have a settled initial XI with prominent names across all departments. Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and skipper Sanju Samson will form their top three. Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel are the designated finishers. While Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest wicket-taker in IPL history, Ravichandran Ashwin and Trent Boult are also veterans. Riyan Parag's emergence as an all-rounder will add more balance.

XIs

Here are the Probable XIs

LSG (probable XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Quinton De Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda/ Ayush Badoni, KL Rahul (c), Nicolas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Shivam Mavi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan. RR (probable XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma.

Stats

Here are the key milestones on offer

De Kock (2,907) is closing in on 3,000 IPL runs. He averages 32.3 in the tournament. Stoinis (1,478) can get to 1,500 runs in the tournament. Buttler is one hit away from 150 IPL maximums. Chahal is just two scalps short of completing 50 IPL wickets for the Royals. Samson (3,403) can become the first player to accomplish 3,500 runs for RR.

