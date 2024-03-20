Next Article

Rashid clocked figures worth 3/19, 4/14 and 1/12 versus Ireland (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

ICC T20I Rankings: Rashid Khan returns with a bang

By Rajdeep Saha 02:19 pm Mar 20, 202402:19 pm

What's the story Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, who enjoyed a stunning three-match T20I series versus Ireland, has risen four places to ninth in the latest ICC T20I Rankings for Bowlers. Rashid, who was out with an injury for an extended period, came in and claimed eight wickets in the series as the Afghans claimed a 2-1 win. The ace spinner will next be seen in the IPL.

Rashid

Rashid averaged a stellar 5.62 versus Ireland

Rashid, whose last international match was in November 2023 against South Africa in the ICC ODI World Cup, missed four months of action due to an injury. In the Ireland series held in the UAE, Rashid clocked figures worth 3/19, 4/14 and 1/12. He averaged 5.62. Notably, he became the third-highest wicket-taker in the format (internationals) and raced to 100 scalps at neutral venues.

Bowlers

A look at the bowlers

England's Adil Rashid holds the top spot in the ICC T20I Rankings for Bowlers with a total of 726 rating points. Sri Lankan ace Wanindu Hasaranga holds second spot with 687 rating points. Akeal Hosein (664), Axar Patel (660), Maheesh Theekshana and Ravi Bishnoi (659 each) complete the top five. Rashid and New Zealand's Mitchell Santner are joint-ninth with 645 rating points each.

Information

What about the batters?

India's Suryakumar Yadav remains at the top of the batting charts with 861 rating points. Phil Salt (802), Mohammad Rizwan (800), Babar Azam (764) and Aiden Markram (755) complete the top 5.

ODIs

ODI Rankings: Nissanka, Rahim and Shanto gain big

Pathum Nissanka entered the top 10 at eighth following a three-place rise in the ICC ODI Rankings for Batters. Nissanka scored 36, 114 and 1 in the ODI series versus Bangladesh. His team-mate Charith Asalanka improved two spots to 14th after amassing 146 runs from three innings. Mushfiqur Rahim rose six spots to 26th whereas Najmul Hossain Shanto jumped 10 spots to 39th.

Information

Nissanka owns 711 rating points

Sri Lanka opener Nissanka is placed eighth in the ODI Rankings with 711 rating points. Mushfiqur has 606 rating points and is the highest-ranked Bangladesh cricketer. Meanwhile, Shanto owns 574 rating points.