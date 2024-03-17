Next Article

What's the story After missing the playoffs for two consecutive Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons, Mumbai Indians (MI) went through in 2023. The Rohit Sharma-led side bowed out of the competition following a 62-run defeat to Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2. MI started poorly but peaked just at the right time to have a top-four finish. Although Rohit's batting form improved gradually, he couldn't make a difference.

MI finish with eight wins

MI finished the league stage in fourth place with eight wins in 14 matches (NRR: -0.044). Rohit and his troops made a poor start to the season, clinching just three of their first seven games. However, they crossed the line five times in their next seven outings. MI then defeated Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator before losing to the Titans.

A 10th playoff appearance

MI reached the playoffs for the 10th time in IPL history. Only Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have finished in the top-four more often (12 times). Royal Challengers Bangalore trail MI in this regard with six appearances.

Rohit struggles to score runs

Rohit compiled 332 runs in 16 matches at 20.75 in IPL 2023 (two fifties). He continued with his aggressive approach at the expense of consistency. The former MI skipper registered seven single-digit scores in 16 innings (two ducks). Rohit was dismissed 11 times in the Powerplay in 16 innings. He averaged only 21.27 in this phase, scoring 234 runs.

Another defeat for MI in IPL opener

Mumbai Indians are known for losing their IPL openers and bouncing back thereafter. The trend continued in IPL 2023 as well, as they lost their first game to RCB. That marked their 11th back-to-back defeat in season openers. Notably, MI last won their IPL opener in 2012, when they defeated CSK. MI also lost their first-ever match in the IPL (2008), to RCB.

SKY, Ishan among batting stars

Suryakumar Yadav racked up 605 runs at 46.54 (50s: 5, 100: 1) after a poor start. Notably, Sachin Tendulkar (618 in 2010) is the only other MI batter with 600-plus runs in a season. Ishan Kishan and MI's 17.5-crore recruit Cameron Green scored 454 and 452 runs respectively, both striking at 140-plus. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera garnered 343 and 241 runs, respectively.

Bowlers fare well despite Bumrah's absence

MI missed the services of pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was out due to injury. Jofra Archer was also ruled out midway through the season with injury. However, pacers Jason Behrendorff and Akash Madhwal chipped in, scalping 14 wickets apiece. Madhwal claimed a historic five-wicket haul (5/5) in the Eliminator against LSG. Meanwhile, spinner Piyush Chawla's resurgence was vital. He took 22 wickets at 22.50.

Notable records scripted by MI in 2023

Before losing the Eliminator, MI won seven consecutive playoff matches since IPL 2017, when they lost to RPS in Qualifier 1. Besides, MI recorded six 200-plus scores last season, the most by a team in an IPL season. Five of these totals came at the Wankhede Stadium. MI, thus, became the first side with five 200-plus totals at a venue in a T20 tournament.