Ravindra Jadeja completes 3,000 Test runs with century against England

What's the story Ravindra Jadeja has hammered his second Test century against England. He crossed the three-figure mark on Day 1 of the ongoing third Test in Rajkot. Notably, the southpaw arrived to bat following a top-order collapse. En route to his ton, Jadeja also went past 7,000 First-Class runs and 3,000 Test runs. Meanwhile, this was overall his fourth Test hundred.

Knock

A stellar knock from Jadeja

Batting first in Rajkot, India were off to a terrible start as Jadeja joined fellow centurion Rohit Sharma (131) in the middle with the scorecard reading 33/3. The duo consolidated well and recorded a double-century stand. Jadeja also added 77 runs with debutant Sarfaraz Khan (62). While Jadeja was watchful, he kept finding the odd boundaries as India went past 300.

Information

Rohit, Jadeja script this partnership record

Having added 204 runs, Rohit and Jadeja became the third Indian pair to record a double-century stand against England for the fourth wicket. They have joined Sourav Ganguly-Sachin Tendulkar (249 in Leeds, 2002) and Vijay Hazare-Vijay Manjrekar (222 in Leeds, 1952)

Stats

7,000 FC runs for Jadeja

The 35-year-old has completed 7,000 runs in FC cricket. He was just 11 runs short of the milestone, heading into this game. Jadeja averages 45-plus with the bat (100s: 13, 50s: 37). Notably, he owns three triple-tons. With the ball, he has scalped 499 wickets in the format at 24.01. He would aim to accomplish the 500-wicket mark later in the game.

Jadeja vs England

Second century against England

As mentioned, this was Jadeja's second hundred against England as the tally also includes six fifties. He has raced past 990 runs against them with his average being 34-plus. He has not scored even 600 runs against any other team. As mentioned, he has also completed 3,000 Test runs, averaging 36-plus. The tally includes 20 fifties and four tons.

Bowling stats

Here are his bowling numbers

Jadeja, who claimed five wickets in the series opener, owns 280 Test scalps, averaging 24.42. He has 12 fifers. Against England, the left-arm spinner has scalped 56 scalps. 199 of his scalps have come at home. Only Anil Kumble (350), Ravichandran Ashwin (346), Harbhajan Singh (265), and Kapil Dev (219) have claimed more wickets in India.

Information

Third Indian to get this double

Jadeja has now become the third Indian all-rounder after Ashwin and Kapil to accomplish the Test double of 250 wickets and 3,000 runs. Overall, the 35-year-old veteran has become the 12th all-rounder to accomplish this massive double.

Information

Do you know?

As per Cricbuzz, this was Jadeja's sixth First-Class hundred in Rajkot, which also happens to be his home ground. This was his second Test hundred at this venue as his maiden century (100*) in the format also came here in 2018, against West Indies.