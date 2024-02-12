India lost to Australia by 79 runs (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India finish as 2024 Under-19 CWC runners-up: Key takeaways

What's the story Australia won the 2024 ICC Under-19 World Cup after beating India in the final at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Sunday. Australia managed 253/7 in 50 overs, riding on Harjas Singh's 55. The Men in Blue failed to get home after perishing for 174. As was the case in the 2023 World Cup, India's only defeat of the tournament came in the final.

Batting

The dominance of Indian batters

Indian batters ruled the roost throughout the tournament. Only five batters scored in excess of 300 runs, with three of them being Indians. Skipper Uday Saharan topped the list with 397 runs at 56.71. He smashed a ton and three half-centuries. Musheer Khan followed him, having scored 360 runs at 60.00. Sachin Dhas slammed 303 runs at 60.60, with his strike rate being 116.53.

Musheer

Second Indian with multiple Under-19 WC tons

Musheer became only the second Indian batter to score multiple centuries in the Under-19 World Cup (two). Senior batter Shikhar Dhawan slammed three tons in the 2004 Under-19 World Cup. Musheer is the younger brother of Sarfaraz Khan, who recently earned his call-up to the national side for the England Test series. Notably, Sarfaraz also featured in the U-19 World Cup a decade ago.

Bowling

The accuracy of Indian bowlers

As many as three Indian bowlers ended up taking over 10 wickets in the 2024 Under-19 CWC. Left-arm spinner and vice-captain Saumy Pandey led the tally with 18 wickets at 10.27. His stats include three four-wicket hauls. Apart from taking wickets, Pandey remained accurate and recorded an economy rate of 2.68. Raj Limbani, who took 11 wickets, made headlines with his in-swingers.

Chase

India's template while batting first

India batted first in each of their five group-stage games. They defeated Bangladesh, Ireland, United States, New Zealand, and Nepal by big margins. Their template of being unscathed in the first powerplay, building in the middle overs, and breaking free at the death worked wonders. India's first run-chase of the tournament came in the semi-final as they defeated South Africa by two wickets.

Australia

First defeat to Australia in U-19 WC final

Five-time Under-19 World Cup winners India finished as the runners-up for the fourth time. India, who featured in their ninth final, had earlier beaten Australia in their two previous meetings in the final (2012 and 2018).

Heartbreak

Another heart-breaking loss

In November 2023, India's senior men's side suffered a heart-breaking loss to Australia in the World Cup final. India, who were unbeaten in 10 games, faltered in the summit clash in an anti-climax. Months apart, the junior side has a similar story to tell. They looked set to defend their title, but Australia once again shattered India's dreams.