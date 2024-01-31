Mayank Agarwal fell sick on an Agartala-Surat IndiGo flight

Mayank Agarwal files police complaint after consuming liquid aboard flight

01:47 pm Jan 31, 2024

What's the story In a bizarre development, Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal was rushed to hospital after falling sick on an Agartala-Surat IndiGo flight. The 32-year-old complained of stomach pain after consuming liquid from a bottle, which he believed had water. Mayank, who is currently leading Karnataka, was traveling for the Ranji Trophy fixture against Railways. As per a PTI report, a police complaint has been filed.

Incident

Mayank consumed liquid from a pouch

As mentioned, Mayank was onboard an IndiGo flight when he consumed liquid from a pouch kept in front of him, before take-off. He immediately complained of stomach pain and burning sensation in his throat and mouth. Mayank, who threw up inside the aircraft, was deplaned and rushed to hospital thereafter. Meanwhile, the rest of the Karnataka squad continued their travel.

Condition

Mayank clinically stable

Mayank was admitted to ILS Hospital and later confimed "clinically stable" after being clinically monitored. As per the hospital authorities, Mayank experienced oral irritation and swelling on the lips. He was put under observation for 24 hours. While the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) officials and Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) are in touch, the doctors are regularly supervising Mayank.

Complaint

Karnataka manager requests police to investigate the incident

The PTI report added that the Karnataka team manager has requested the Tripura police to investigate the incident on behalf of Mayank. A written complaint regarding the matter has been issued to K Kiran Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Tripura West). Besides, a case under the New Capital Complex Police Station jurisdication in Agartala has been registered.

Information

Other notable developments

Mayank is set to undergo a few tests and will miss Karnataka's upcoming Ranji fixture. On the other hand, IndiGo, in a statement, confirmed that the flight returned to Agartala due to a medical emergency.

Ranji

Mayank led Karnataka to victory against Tripura

Mayank recently led Karnataka to a thrilling win against Tripura in their latest Ranji Trophy fixture. His men won the match by 29 runs as they bowled out Tripura for only 163 in the second innings. The Karnataka skipper slammed a half-century in the first innings. Karnataka secured their second win of the ongoing campaign. Mayank has scored 310 runs at 44.28 so far.