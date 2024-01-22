India vs England: Virat Kohli withdraws from first two Tests

1/6

Sports 2 min read

India vs England: Virat Kohli withdraws from first two Tests

By Parth Dhall 03:35 pm Jan 22, 202403:35 pm

Virat Kohli's replacement will be announced soon

In a major development, star Indian batter Virat Kohli has pulled out of the first two Tests against England, citing personal reasons. According to a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) media release, Kohli stated that "certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention". Notably, the Indian batter also missed the 1st T20I against Afghanistan due to personal reasons.

2/6

A look at the official statement

"Kohli has requested the BCCI to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the IDFC First Bank Test series against England, citing personal reasons," read the official statement. "Virat has spoken to Rohit Sharma, the team management, and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention."

3/6

Here's the full statement

4/6

Series, replacement, and other key details

India and England are set to engage in a five-match Test series, starting January 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala will host the next four Tests. Kohli is expected to join the Indian Test squad ahead of the Rajkot Test. As per the BCCI, his replacement for the first two Tests will be announced soon.

5/6

Kohli fared well on South Africa tour

Kohli recently featured in whites on the South Africa tour. He batted with an attacking intent on the tricky pitches in Centurion and Cape Town. His scores in the series read 12, 46, 76, and 38. Notably, Kohli scored a record-breaking 186 in his last Test innings at home (4th Test vs Australia). It was his 29th ton in the format.

6/6

Fourth-most Test runs for England

Kohli is the fourth-highest run-scorer for India in Test cricket after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar. In a career spanning over a decade, Kohli has racked up 8,848 runs from 113 Tests at an average of 49.15. Besides 29 tons, he owns 30 half-centuries. Notably, Kohli is nine short of completing 2,000 runs against England in Test cricket.