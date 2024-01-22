Australian Open: Anna Kalinskaya reaches her first Grand Slam quarter-final

Australian Open: Anna Kalinskaya reaches her first Grand Slam quarter-final

By Parth Dhall 03:36 pm Jan 22, 202403:36 pm

Anna Kalinskaya earned a straight-set win (Image source: X/@WTA)

Russian star Anna Kalinskaya reached the 2024 Australian Open quarter-final after beating 26th seed Jasmine Paolini. The former claimed a 6-4, 6-2 win in an hour and 17 minutes to qualify for her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final. Kalinskaya, who has been competing at the Australian Open since 2018 (main draw), claimed her maiden match-win at this Slam this time. Here are the key stats.

A look at the key stats

Kalinskaya won a total of 65 points and 20 winners in the match. Paolini struck three aces compared to Kalinskaya's one. The former had a win percentage of 66 and 75 in the first and second serves, respectively. She won eight of her nine net points. Paolini (33) had more unforced errors than Kalinskaya (13). Both of them recorded a double-fault.

Fourth first-time quarter-finalist

With a one-sided win, Kalinskaya became the fourth first-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist at the 2024 Australian Open. Marta Kostyuk, Linda Noskova, and Dayana Yastremska also reached the Australian Open last eight this fortnight.

Kalinskaya breaks the shackles

As per WTA, Kalinskaya had never gone past the second round in the previous 13 Grand Slam main-draw matches. As mentioned, she had not won a main-draw match at the Australian Open before the ongoing edition. She had only managed to cross Round 1 at the US Open (2019, 2020, 2022, and 2023). Kalinskaya is now 8-13 at Grand Slams.