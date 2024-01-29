Summary

A look at the match summary

Karnataka reached 241 in the first innings thanks to fifties from Agarwal, Kishan Bidare, and Vyshak Vijay Kumar. Manisankar Murasingh starred for Tripura with 4/35. In reply, Tripura folded for 200 courtesy of Bikramjit Debnath's unbeaten 57. Vasuki Koushik claimed 4/34. In the second innings, Tripura's brilliant bowling skittled out Karnataka for 151. But they could only manage 163 due to Vidwath Kaverappa's 4/44.

Mayank Agarwal

Agarwal continues his dream form

Agarwal has been a sensation with the bat for Karnataka in the ongoing Ranji trophy campaign. After two consecutive centuries, he has hammered a fifty in this low-scoring clash. This was his 40th First-Class fifty as he raced to 7,430 runs in this format with an average above 46. He has slammed 17 centuries. His 87-run stand with Bidare helped Karnataka immensely (first innings).

Information

Maiden First-Class fifty for Kishan Bidare

Playing his maiden First-Class encounter for Karnataka, Bidare batted with aplomb and proved that he belongs to this level with his 62-run knock in the first innings. His partnerships with Agarwal and Srinivas Sharath helped Karnataka reach 241, which eventually was a good enough score.

Vyshak Vijaykumar

A valiant fifty from Vyshak Vijay Kumar

Karnataka pacer Vyshak showed a lot of resilience with the bat in the first innings as he slammed his maiden FC fifty. His 64-ball 50 helped Karnataka cross the 200-run threshold in the first innings. Overall, he has compiled 215 runs. 23 was his previous best score in this format. Vyshak's knock gave him confidence with the ball.

Information

Bikramjit Debnath showed defiance with the bat

Bikramjit Debnath was Tripura's only batter who touched the 50-run mark in the first innings. He also remained unbeaten for 57 as they could only post 200. This was Debnath's maiden First-Class fifty as he has amassed 101 runs from four matches.

Bowlers

Murasingh and Dutta were brilliant for Tripura

Across two innings, the two Tripura bowlers who stood out were Murasingh and Rana Dutta. The all-rounder returned with 4/35 and 3/29 in the two innings respectively. Courtesy of his performance, Murasingh has picked up 262 wickets in First-Class cricket. Meanwhile, Dutta was also brilliant as he claimed 3/32 and 3/39 in two innings. The 34-year-old has raced to 229 FC dismissals.

Sudip Chatterjee

A phenomenal knock from Sudip Chatterjee

Sudip Chatterjee was Tripura's only glimmer of hope in the second innings as they were chasing 193. The veteran batter slammed a 144-ball 82 and had a few 30-odd run partnerships but nothing worthwhile to guide Tripura to victory. This was his 22nd FC fifty as he amassed 4,589 runs at an average of 39.22. He has also hammered 12 centuries.

Bowlers

Kaverappa, Vyshak, and Koushik starred for Karnataka

Karnataka's pace trio of Kaverappa, Koushik, and Vyshak were exceptional in both innings. Kaverappa returned with 3/40 and 4/44 in two innings, while Vyshak picked 2/64 and 3/62. Koushik scalped 4/34 and 1/41 from the clash. Kaverappa has claimed 64 wickets, whereas Vyshak raced to 63 dismissals in First-Class cricket. Lastly, Koushik has also scalped 62 wickets in this format.