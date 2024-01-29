Ranji Trophy, Karnataka pip Tripura in a thrilling contest: Stats
Karnataka defeated Tripura on Day 4 of the 2024 Ranji Trophy in a thrilling encounter. Mayank Agarwal's men won the match by 29 runs as they bowled out Tripura for only 163 in the second innings. It was a splendid display from the Karnataka bowlers as they secured their second win of the ongoing campaign. Here's more.
A look at the match summary
Karnataka reached 241 in the first innings thanks to fifties from Agarwal, Kishan Bidare, and Vyshak Vijay Kumar. Manisankar Murasingh starred for Tripura with 4/35. In reply, Tripura folded for 200 courtesy of Bikramjit Debnath's unbeaten 57. Vasuki Koushik claimed 4/34. In the second innings, Tripura's brilliant bowling skittled out Karnataka for 151. But they could only manage 163 due to Vidwath Kaverappa's 4/44.
Agarwal continues his dream form
Agarwal has been a sensation with the bat for Karnataka in the ongoing Ranji trophy campaign. After two consecutive centuries, he has hammered a fifty in this low-scoring clash. This was his 40th First-Class fifty as he raced to 7,430 runs in this format with an average above 46. He has slammed 17 centuries. His 87-run stand with Bidare helped Karnataka immensely (first innings).
Maiden First-Class fifty for Kishan Bidare
Playing his maiden First-Class encounter for Karnataka, Bidare batted with aplomb and proved that he belongs to this level with his 62-run knock in the first innings. His partnerships with Agarwal and Srinivas Sharath helped Karnataka reach 241, which eventually was a good enough score.
A valiant fifty from Vyshak Vijay Kumar
Karnataka pacer Vyshak showed a lot of resilience with the bat in the first innings as he slammed his maiden FC fifty. His 64-ball 50 helped Karnataka cross the 200-run threshold in the first innings. Overall, he has compiled 215 runs. 23 was his previous best score in this format. Vyshak's knock gave him confidence with the ball.
Bikramjit Debnath showed defiance with the bat
Bikramjit Debnath was Tripura's only batter who touched the 50-run mark in the first innings. He also remained unbeaten for 57 as they could only post 200. This was Debnath's maiden First-Class fifty as he has amassed 101 runs from four matches.
Murasingh and Dutta were brilliant for Tripura
Across two innings, the two Tripura bowlers who stood out were Murasingh and Rana Dutta. The all-rounder returned with 4/35 and 3/29 in the two innings respectively. Courtesy of his performance, Murasingh has picked up 262 wickets in First-Class cricket. Meanwhile, Dutta was also brilliant as he claimed 3/32 and 3/39 in two innings. The 34-year-old has raced to 229 FC dismissals.
A phenomenal knock from Sudip Chatterjee
Sudip Chatterjee was Tripura's only glimmer of hope in the second innings as they were chasing 193. The veteran batter slammed a 144-ball 82 and had a few 30-odd run partnerships but nothing worthwhile to guide Tripura to victory. This was his 22nd FC fifty as he amassed 4,589 runs at an average of 39.22. He has also hammered 12 centuries.
Kaverappa, Vyshak, and Koushik starred for Karnataka
Karnataka's pace trio of Kaverappa, Koushik, and Vyshak were exceptional in both innings. Kaverappa returned with 3/40 and 4/44 in two innings, while Vyshak picked 2/64 and 3/62. Koushik scalped 4/34 and 1/41 from the clash. Kaverappa has claimed 64 wickets, whereas Vyshak raced to 63 dismissals in First-Class cricket. Lastly, Koushik has also scalped 62 wickets in this format.