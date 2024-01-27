Knock

A fine hand from Jadeja

Yashasvi Jaiswal (80) and KL Rahul (86) batted well as Jadeja arrived in the middle with the scorecard adding 223/4. While the southpaw added 65 runs with Rahul, he was involved in a 68-run stand with KS Bharat (41). He frustrated England bowlers further with a 78-run stand with Axar Patel (44) for the eighth wicket. Jadeja's efforts meant India finished at 436.

Stats

Seventh 50-plus score against England

This was Jadeja's seventh 50-plus Test score against England as the tally also includes a ton. He has raced to 886 runs against them with his average being 34.07. He has not scored even 600 runs against any other team. Overall, he has raced to 2,891 Test runs, averaging 36.59. The tally includes 20 fifties and three tons.

Stats

7,000 FC runs loading for Jadeja

The 35-year-old has raced to 6,987 runs in FC cricket. He is closing in on the 7,000-run mark. Jadeja averages 45-plus with the bat (100s: 12, 50s: 37). Notably, he owns three triple-tons. With the ball, he has scalped 497 FC wickets with his average being 23-plus. He would aim to accomplish the 500-wicket mark later in the game.

Stats

Here are his bowling numbers

Jadeja, who returned with 3/88 in England's first innings, has raced to 278 Test scalps, averaging 24.13. He has 12 fifers. Against England, the left-arm spinner has scalped 54 scalps. 197 of his scalps have come at home. Only Anil Kumble (350), Ravichandran Ashwin (340), Harbhajan Singh (265), and Kapil Dev (219) have claimed more wickets in India.

Stats

How has the match proceeded?

The hosts bowled out England for 246 (64.3 overs) after they elected to bat. ﻿ Ben Stokes slammed a quickfire 70, while Ashwin and Jadeja took three wickets each. In reply, India were off to a fine start with opener Jaiswal scoring a fiery 80. Contribution from Jaiswal, Rahul, Jadeja, and other batters means India posted 436 and earned a massive 190-run lead.