India vs England, Test series: Decoding the key player battles

1/6

Sports 2 min read

India vs England, Test series: Decoding the key player battles

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 04:22 pm Jan 23, 202404:22 pm

Ravichandran Ashwin has enjoyed success against England in home Tests (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

England's five-match Test series against India will start on January 25, with the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad hosting the opener. India haven't lost a Test series at home in the last 12 years, and the visitors are desperate to break that streak this time. It promises to be a fascinating Test series. Here we decode the key player battles.

2/6

Ben Stokes vs Ravichandran Ashwin

As per ESPNcricinfo, Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed Ben Stokes 11 times in 23 Test encounters as the England skipper averages 19.45. Stokes has scored 214 runs against Ashwin. It will be a challenge for Stokes to play out Ashwin. The former will be pivotal for the Three Lions on Indian pitches. The tussle between the two players will be very fascinating.

3/6

Joe Root vs Jasprit Bumrah

Joe Root will be crucial for England on the slow and turning wickets. The star batter plays spin well and has a decent record against the Indian spinners. Therefore, the onus will be on Jasprit Bumrah to get his wicket. Bumrah has claimed Root's wicket six times in 18 Test innings. The Englishman has scored 244 runs against Burmah while averaging 40.66.

4/6

Virat Kohli vs James Anderson

Although Virat Kohli will miss the first two Tests against England, he remains India's main man in the middle order against England. One man who has troubled him in the recent past is James Anderson. The English pacer has dismissed Kohli seven times from 36 innings, while the Indian batter has amassed 305 runs, averaging 43.57. Anderson will spearhead England's bowling attack in India.

5/6

Rohit Sharma vs Jack Leach

In Kohli's absence in the first two Tests, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will have to take more responsibility with the bat. The opener had struggled against England's premier spinner Jack Leach. The off-spinner has dismissed Rohit four times from six innings in Test cricket. Rohit has only scored 85 runs against him, averaging 21.25. Therefore, it will be interesting to see their tussle.

Poll