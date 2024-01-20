Ranji Trophy 2024: Narayan Jagadeesan smokes maiden First-Class double century

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 12:26 pm Jan 20, 202412:26 pm

Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan continued his exploits on Day 2 against Railways in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The 28-year-old was unbeaten on 155 at Stumps on Day 1 and scripted history in the morning session of Day 2 as he hammered his maiden double century in First-Class cricket. He reached the milestone in 322 deliveries as Tamil Nadu were 403/7.

Jagadeesan accomplishes 2,000 First-Class runs

With this knock, Jagadeesan has completed 2,000 runs in First-Class cricket in 36 matches at an average above 38. Overall, this was his seventh century in this format along with as many fifties. However, this is the first time he has played a 200-run knock in red-ball cricket. This is his first century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy campaign after missing out against Gujarat.

Can Jagadeesan match his numbers from the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy?

Jagadeesan had a decent outing in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy as he finished as the third-highest run-getter for Tamil Nadu. He scored 534 runs from seven matches at 48.54, slamming two tons. Only Pradosh Ranjan Paul (631) and Sai Sudharsan (572) had scored more runs.