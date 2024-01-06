Ranji Trophy 2024: Rinku Singh shines with 92 against Kerala

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:35 pm Jan 06, 2024

Rinku Singh fell eight runs short of his eighth First-Class century (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Rinku Singh was the highlight for Uttar Pradesh on Day 2 against Kerala in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The southpaw continued his innings from his overnight score of 71 as he hammered his 20th half-century in First-Class cricket. Unfortunately, Rinku fell eight runs short of his eighth FC century. Overall, his 92-run knock helped Uttar Pradesh post a total of 302. Here's more.

A calculative knock from Rinku

Rinku came to the crease when Uttar Pradesh were 114/4 as Sameer Rizvi went back to the dressing room. Soon UP were reduced to 124/5 as Akshdeep Nath also departed. Then it was up to Rinku and Dhruv Jurel to add 143 runs together. Known for their prowess in limited-overs cricket, the duo showcased adaptability and grit. Eventually, MD Nidheesh dismissed Rinku.

A look at Rinku's First-Class career

Playing his 43rd FC match, Rinku has amassed 3,099 runs at an exceptional average above 57. Besides the 20 fifties, the southpaw has also slammed seven centuries in this format. Although Rinku has made his name in limited-overs cricket, he is a very capable FC cricketer. He made his India debut recently in T20Is and ODIs. He even smashed a fifty in T20Is.

Rinku had a decent 2022-23 Ranji Trophy campaign

Rinku was Uttar Pradesh's highest run-getter in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy campaign with 442 runs from seven matches at a sensational average of 63.14. The southpaw has smashed two centuries and as many fifties. UP finished sixth in the Elite Group A points table.

How has the match proceeded?

Batting first, UP had a rocky start until Rinku and Jurel added 143 runs together, both the batters hammered crucial fifties. Eventually UP were bowled out for 302 as Nidheesh starred for Kerala with 3/68. In reply, Kerala were reduced to 32/3 before Vishnu Vinod (74) and Sachin Baby added 99 runs. They are 220/6 at stumps on Day 2, trailing by 82 runs.