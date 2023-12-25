Boxing Day Test: Can India trump South Africa in Centurion?

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 03:39 pm Dec 25, 202303:39 pm

South Africa have never lost a Test series at home against India (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

South Africa will lock horns against India in the first Test, starting December 26 in Centurion. The Men in Blue will aim to write history this time by winning the Test series in SA. In recent times, India have come close only to eventually lose to the Proteas. Hence, this time, Rohit Sharma's men will be keen to start positively. Here's more.

A look at the head-to-head

India and SA have featured in 42 Test matches against each other. The Proteas have the upper hand with 17 wins to India's 15 while registering 10 draws. Since the inaugural 1992 series, SA at home have won seven out of their eight Test series against India. It was only in the 2010-11 Test series that India managed a draw against the Proteas.

Venue, timing, broadcast details, and more

Centurion's SuperSport Park Stadium will host the first Test between SA and India from December 26-30. The pitch will have enough for the fast bowlers, who can extract bounce and movement. Spinners will come into play once the ball gets old. Star Sports Network will broadcast it live in India, while fans can live-stream the match on Disney+ Hotstar from 1:30 PM IST.

SA await the final call on Rabada and Ngidi

SA pacers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi were doubtful for the first Test against India. But both speedsters have started training in the nets and may feature in the upcoming match. "Rabada and Ngidi will be fresh and firing, I am always a firm believer of freshness," SA Test coach Shukri Conrad told reporters at SuperSport on Saturday.

India will miss Mohammed Shami and Ruturaj Gaikwaj

Mohammed Shami, who was in fine form in the 2023 World Cup, has been ruled out of the Test series due to a heel injury. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad has fractured his ring finger during the SA tour. Prasidh Krishna or Mukesh Kumar will replace Shami in the starting lineup. While Krishna will bring pace and bounce, Mukesh is the more consistent of the two.

A look at the Probable XIs

South Africa's Probable XI: Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne (wicket-keeper), Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, and Lungi Ngidi. India's Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mukesh Kumar.

Here are the key players

Kohli has amassed 1,236 runs from 14 matches against SA at 56.18. He has slammed three centuries and four fifties against the Proteas. Elgar owns 811 runs against India from 13 matches, slamming four fifties and a solitary ton. Rabada has claimed 44 Test wickets against India in 12 matches. Meanwhile, Jadeja has scalped 42 wickets against SA in eight Tests (5W: 3).

