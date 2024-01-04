SA-IND Newlands match ends in 642 balls: Shortest completed Tests

By Parth Dhall 05:59 pm Jan 04, 202405:59 pm

India won the 2nd Test by seven wickets (Image source: X/@BCCI)

After facing a defeat in Centurion, India won the Newlands (Cape Town) Test against South Africa to level the two-match series 1-1. India chased 79, bowling the Proteas out for 55 (1st inning) and 176 (3rd innings). India themselves managed 153 in the 2nd innings. The match ended in 642 balls (107 overs), the shortest ever completed Test. Here are the other shortest Tests.

Australia vs South Africa, MCG, 1932

Before the just-concluded Newlands Test, the one between Australia and South Africa at MCG in 1932 was the shortest completed Test. The match concluded in 656 balls and had a total of 109.2 overs. Electing to bat, the visitors managed only 36 and 45 in the two innings. Australia scored 153 in the 2nd innings, winning the match by an innings and 72 runs.

West Indies vs England, Bridgetown, 1935

Three years later, the Bridgetown Test between West Indies and England had a similar result. The hosts were bundled out for 102 after England elected to field. The visitors declared their innings on 81/7. To get a result, WI too declared on 51/6 in the second innings. England chased 73 on Day 2. The match got over in just 672 balls (112 overs).

England vs Australia, Manchester, 1888

The 3rd Test between England and Australia in 1888 in Manchester ended before lunch on Day 2. England racked up 172 in as many as 113.1 overs, batting first. Australia received a follow-on after being dismissed for 81. They were yet again bundled out for 70. The match recorded just 788 balls, now the fourth-shortest Test by balls.

England vs Australia, Lord's, 1888

The first Test of the same series also concluded in a flash. Australia perished for 116 after electing to bat. England managed just 53, handing the visitors a healthy lead. England made a comeback by dismissing Australia for 60 in the 2nd innings. However, the hosts failed to chase 124, getting bowled out for 62. The match saw 792 balls being bowled.

SA vs IND, Newlands: 33 wickets fell within five sessions

Day 1 saw 23 wickets fall. SA were bowled out in the morning session before India got dismissed in the third. SA lost three wickets to end the day. On Day 2, India picked seven scalps in Session 1 before losing three after lunch.