Michael Hussey, Larsen inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:10 pm Dec 26, 2023

Michael Hussey retired from internationla cricket back in 2013.

Former batter Michael Hussey and long-term women's captain Lyn Larsen have been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame for their exceptional contribution to the sport. They were announced as the 62nd and 63rd inductees right before the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Both the former cricketers join an elite list of players.

Hussey was an integral part of Australian team

Hussey made his ODI debut in 2004 and remained a mainstay batter for Australia in all three formats. Known as "Mr. Cricket", Hussey amassed 5,442 runs from 185 ODIs at 48.15. He slammed three centuries and 39 fifties in this format. He won the 2006 Champions Trophy and played a big role in their 2007 World Cup triumph in the Caribbean.

A look at his exceptional Test records

The southpaw made his Test debut in 2005 against West Indies, and there was no looking back. Hussey amassed 6,235 runs in 79 Tests at 51.52. He hammered 19 centuries and 29 fifties in this format. His highest score of 195 came against England in 2010 in Brisbane. He clocked six consecutive 50-plus scores in Tests between April and December, 2006.

Did you know?

Hussey reached 2,000 Test runs in only 33 innings. The southpaw became the joint third-fastest to that tally along with England legend Herbert Sutcliffe, who also reached the milestone in 33 innings. Only Don Bradman (22) and WI's George Headley (32) were faster.

Larsen led Australia Women to the 1988 World Cup title

Larsen guided Australia to the 1988 World Cup title, their third crown. She led the team to 10 Tests, winning five and drawing as many matches. She captained Australia in 43 WODIs, winning 29 of them. Larsen played 15 WTests scoring 410 runs, including three fifties, at 41. In WODIs, she scored 426 runs, including three fifties, at 20.28 in 49 matches.