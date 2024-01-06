Zimbabwe pacer Richard Ngarava completes 50 ODI wickets: Key stats

Zimbabwe pacer Richard Ngarava completes 50 ODI wickets: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:14 pm Jan 06, 2024

Zimbabwe pacer Richard Ngarava has raced to 50 ODI wickets (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Zimbabwe pacer Richard Ngarava has raced to 50 ODI wickets. Ngarava achieved the milestone in the first ODI match versus Sri Lanka in Colombo on Saturday. Playing his 42nd ODI, Ngarava got two breakthroughs inside the first powerplay to reach the landmark. Ngarava made his ODI debut versus Afghanistan in 2017. Since 2020, he has become a prominent figure in Zimbabwe's ODI XI.

Ngarava gets Fernando and Samarawickrama's scalps

Ngarava handed his side the perfect start when he sent the returning Avishka Fernando for a duck in the first over. He bowled a nice length delivery and got the ball to shape away with a bit of extra bounce. Fernando was caught off guard and he nicked the ball. Ngarava dismissed the dangerous Sadeera Samarawickrama (41) in the ninth over.

Decoding his ODI numbers (bowling)

Ngarava owns 50 ODI scalps from 40 innings. He averages over 33 in ODIs at the moment. His economy rate is above five. Playing his fifth match versus the Lankans, Ngarava has nine scalps. As per ESPNcricinfo, 31 of his ODI scalps have come at home. Meanwhile, he owns 19 wickets in away matches (home of opposition). He owns 10 scalps in Asia.

Ngarava's numbers in List A cricket

Playing his 74th match in List A cricket, Ngarava has raced to 90 scalps. He averages around the 30 mark and his economy rate is slightly above five. Meanwhile, the pacer also has 70 First-Class and 81 career T20 scalps.