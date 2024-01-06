Sri Lanka's Sadeera Samarawickrama completes 1,000 ODI runs: Key stats

Sri Lanka's Sadeera Samarawickrama completes 1,000 ODI runs: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:22 pm Jan 06, 2024

Sri Lanka cricket team batter Sadeera Samarawickrama has surpassed 1,000 ODI runs (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Sri Lanka cricket team batter Sadeera Samarawickrama achieved a special milestone in the opening ODI versus Zimbabwe in Colombo on Saturday. Samarawickrama scored a 31-ball 41 and during his knock, he breached 1,000 ODI runs. He has reached the milestone in 30 ODI innings. Notably, the player shared a vital 63-run stand alongside skipper Kusal Mendis for the second wicket. Here are the stats.

An aggressive knock from Samarawickrama's blade

Sri Lanka lost the wicket of Avishka Fernando early on in the first over. Samarawickrama came in and played a positive knock. He was the aggressor in the 63-run stand, scoring 41. His innings was laced with eight fours. He was dismissed in the ninth over by Richard Ngarava, who also dismissed Fernando earlier. While trying to leave a delivery, Samarawickrama found an edge.

Breaking down his ODI numbers

Samarawickrama's 41 has taken him to 1,029 runs in ODIs. He averages 38.11 with the help of one ton and seven fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 11 home ODIs, Samarawickrama has scored 387 runs at an average of 38.70. In four away matches (home of opposition), he has clocked 48 runs. Lastly, the player has clocked 594 runs in neutral ODIs at 42.42.

Samarawickrama had a superb 2023 in ODIs

Samarawickrama was excellent for the Lankans in 2023 (ODIs). He went on to amass 850 runs at 44.73 from 25 ODIs (22 innings). He hammered one hundred and six fifties. He was Sri Lanka's third-highest scorer in 2023.