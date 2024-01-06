Ranji Trophy 2024: Cheteshwar Pujara clobbers 162-ball century against Jharkhand

By Atrayo Bhattacharya

Cheteshwar Pujara slammed his 61st First-Class century (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Saurashtra batting icon Cheteshwar Pujara hammered a fine century against Jharkhand on Day 2 of the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The 35-year-old slammed his 61st First-Class century in this format. He reached his landmark in 162 deliveries, helping Saurashtra compile 329/4 in the first innings. Pujara reached the triple-figure mark with ten boundaries as he maintained a decent scoring rate. Here are the further details.

A look at Pujara's illustrious First-Class numbers

Playing his 258th FC match, the veteran has compiled 19,600-plus runs at an average above 51. Besides 61 centuries, Pujara has also hammered 77 fifties in this format. He made his debut for Saurashtra in 2005 and since then he has been a run machine for them. Pujara has served India in 103 Tests, slamming 7,195 runs courtesy of 19 centuries and 35 fifties.

Pujara was dropped from India's Test squad

Pujara was dropped from the Test setup last year ahead of India's Test series against WI. BCCI is focused on building a team for the future and the 35-year-old isn't in the scheme of things. Hence, they have promoted Yashasvi Jaiswal to open the batting with Rohit Sharma as Shubman Gill has taken Pujara's spot at number three in the batting order.