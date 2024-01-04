South Africa set India a 79-run target in Cape Town

By Rajdeep Saha 03:33 pm Jan 04, 202403:33 pm

Bumrah claimed six scalps in SA's second innings (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

South Africa were bowled out for 176 in their second innings of the second Test match against India in Cape Town. The Proteas resumed Day 2 on 62/3 and were trailing India by 36 runs. India had earlier been folded for 153, being 153/4 at one stage. Before that, SA had posted just 55. India need 79 runs to win this contest.

Wickets tumble as Bumrah completes his fifer

Aiden Markram and David Bedingham started the proceedings on Day 2. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Bedingham for 11 to reduce SA to 66/4. Bumrah then got Verreynne, whose pull shot found the fielder. Marco Jansen came in and hit two fours before being caught and bowled. Bumrah completed his fifer after Keshav Maharaj's drive saw him derive an outside edge. Finally, he took six scalps.

Bumrah shines with a five-wicket haul

Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers. He continued from where he left off on Day 1 in SA's second innings. Bumrah claimed his ninth five-wicket haul in the format. Eight of them have come in away matches (home of the opposition).

Markram stands tall for SA

Markram was the only South African player who showed resilience in the second innings. In tough conditions, the opener looked in control and brought up his half-century today with a gorgeous boundary. Once Maharaj was dismissed, Markram took control and showed a lot of aggression. He was dropped on 73. He dispatched Prasidh Krishna for 20 runs in one over before hammering a century.

Markram slams 106, registers his 7th century

Markram hit 106 from 103 balls. He smashed 17 fours and two sixes. Playing his 37th match, Markram scored his 7th hundred (50s: 10). Notably, the versatile player has 2,398 runs at 36.33. As per ESPNcricinfo, Markram has raced to 373 runs versus India. He slammed his maiden ton. Meanwhile, he has surpassed 1,900 runs at home (1,914). Markram registered his 6th hundred.

India wrapped things up after Markram's dismissal

Mohammed Siraj finally removed the dangerous Markram, who wanted to continue playing his shots. Prasidh then got Kagiso Rabada (2) with Rohit Sharma completing the catch at mid-on. Lungi Ngidi was the last man to be dismissed.

A look at the Indian bowlers

Bumrah claimed 6/61 from 13.5 overs. Versus SA, he now has 38 scalps. Siraj bowled well and clocked three maiden overs. He finished with 1/31 from nine overs. Mukesh Kumar was expensive and conceded 56 from his 10 overs. He bowled four no-balls. Prasidh also conceded at 6.75. He picked the solitary wicket of Rabada.