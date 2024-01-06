IPL: Decoding the most expensive signings in SRH's history

1/6

Sports 2 min read

IPL: Decoding the most expensive signings in SRH's history

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:25 pm Jan 06, 202402:25 pm

SRH bought Cummins for Rs. 20.5 crore in IPL 2024 auction (Source: X/@IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were among the most active franchises during the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction last month as they made several notable buys. They scripted history by fetching Australian skipper Pat Cummins for Rs. 20.5 crore. He became the first player to fetch 20 crore or more in IPL history. Here we decode SRH's top-five most expensive signings.

2/6

When SRH used the RTM card for Rashid

Afghanistan's ace-leg spinner Rashid Khan started his IPL journey with SRH in 2017 and stayed with the franchise till the 2021 season. In the 2018 mega auction, SRH fetched his services for Rs. 9 crore. Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) initially bought him for that price. However, SRH activated the right-to-match card to get Rashid on board.

3/6

SRH broke the bank for Pooran

SRH bought West Indies's wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran in the 2022 IPL mega auction. The Orange Army spent Rs. 10.75 crore to secure his services. SRH beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to get Pooran on board. However, the southpaw was released after the season as he could not perform as per expectations.

4/6

SRH went hard after Manish Pandey

A bidding war was ignited when Manish Pandey's name popped up in the 2018 mega auction. Besides SRH, the likes of Kings XI Punjab, CSK, KKR, and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) went after him. However, the Orange Army eventually prevailed in this battle and bought the Indian batter for Rs. 11 crore. SRH released Pandey after the 2021 season.

5/6

The massive investment in Harry Brook

England's batting sensation Harry Brook sealed his maiden IPL contract ahead of the 2023 season. SRH bought him for a staggering Rs. 13.25 crore. He had become SRH's most expensive buy before Cummins displaced him. Meanwhile, Brook had an under-par IPL 2023 season though he scored a century. He was released ahead of the 2024 auction.

6/6

Historic bid for Pat Cummins

As mentioned, SRH scripted history when they dished out Rs. 20.5 crore for Cummins. This was the first time in IPL history that a player went for Rs. 19-plus crores. He became the costliest buy in IPL history before KKR's Mitchell Starc (Rs. 24.75 crore) broke his record. Notably, SRH beat RCB, CSK, and MI to get his services.