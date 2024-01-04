India eye maiden WT20I series win against Australia at home

By Parth Dhall

Australia Women won the ODI series 3-0

Australia routed India 3-0 in the three-match WODI series earlier this week. The Women in Blue would want to avenge this defeat by winning the impending three-WT20I series. The two teams would lock horns in the series opener on January 5 in Navi Mumbai. Notably, India Women are yet to beat Australia Women in a three-T20I series at home.

Venue, broadcast details, and more

The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai will host each of the three WT20Is (7:00pm IST). The surface here usually assists the batters, while spinners will come into play eventually. Dew is expected to set in. While the Sports 18 network will broadcast the match live in India, the fans can live-stream it on the Jio Cinema app and website.

A look at head-to-head record

India Women and Australia Women have clashed in a total of 31 T20Is, with the latter winning 23 games. While India have won only six WT20Is, one match finished in a tie (NR: 1). It is worth noting that India have won only one WT20I against South Africa at home. Four wins have come at away and neutral venues.

India Women eye history

As mentioned, India are yet to beat Australia in a three-WT20I series at home. India have beaten Australia in just one series in WT20I history. It came in January 2016 when the Indian women won the three-match series 2-1 Down Under.

India Women squad for T20I series

India Women squad: Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Shreyanka Patil, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shafali Verma, Saika Ishaque, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap

Australia Women squad for T20I series

Australia Women squad: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy (captain and wicket-keeper), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Heather Graham

Key milestones on offer

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana is two away from completing 3,000 runs in WT20Is. She will be the second Indian woman with this feat. Jemimah Rodrigues requires 77 more to complete 2,000 runs in the format. Australia's Megan Schutt (130) is set to break a tie with Nida Dar and become the highest wicket-taker in WT20Is. Jess Jonassen (96) eyes the 100-wicket mark in WT20Is.