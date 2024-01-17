Rohit Sharma becomes India's highest run-scorer as captain (T20Is): Stats

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Rohit Sharma becomes India's highest run-scorer as captain (T20Is): Stats

By Parth Dhall 08:06 pm Jan 17, 202408:06 pm

Rohit Sharma overtook Virat Kohli to script history

Indian captain Rohit Sharma entered the record books during the 3rd T20I against Afghanistan at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. He surpassed Virat Kohli to become India's highest run-scorer as captain in T20I cricket. Rohit, who is leading India for the 54th time in the format, attained the feat with his 44th run in the match. Here are the key stats.

2/5

Third-most T20I runs as captain

As mentioned, Rohit is now the highest run-scorer among Indian captains in T20Is. He overtook Kohli, who scored 1,570 runs at 47.57 while leading India in 50 T20Is. The tally includes 13 half-centuries. Meanwhile, Rohit is only behind Aaron Finch, Babar Azam, and Kane Williamson in terms of T20I runs as captain.

3/5

Two tons as captain

Rohit has scored two centuries and 11 half-centuries while leading India in T20I cricket. Pakistan's Babar remains the only player with more than two tons as captain in the format.

4/5

Only three Indian captains with this feat

Rohit, Kohli, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni are the only three Indian players with over 1,000 T20I runs as captain. While both Rohit and Kohli have over 1,500 runs in this regard, Dhoni finished with 1,112 runs as captain.

5/5

Second-most runs in T20I cricket

Rohit has played the most number of T20Is (151) so far. No other player has featured in over 140 matches in the format as of now. He is presently the second-highest run-scorer in the format, only behind Kohli. The latter is the only player with over 4,000 T20I runs. Rohit has the joint-most centuries in men's T20Is (4).