Virat Kohli records his first golden duck in T20Is: Stats

Sports 2 min read

By Parth Dhall 08:02 pm Jan 17, 202408:02 pm

Fareed Ahmad dismissed Virat Kohli in Bengaluru

Indian batter Virat Kohli had a forgettable outing in the 3rd and final T20I against Afghanistan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He departed for a golden duck after Indian skipper Rohit Sharma elected to bat. The Afghan pacers were on fire, reducing India to 22/4. Notably, Kohli recorded his first-ever golden duck in T20I cricket. Here are the key stats.

Here's how Kohli got dismissed

India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal in the third over, which exposed Kohli in the middle. The latter was caught off gaurd as pacer Fareed Ahmad straightaway tested him with a short ball. Kohli was caught at mid-off in an attempt to pull. The Indian batter wanted to continue with his attacking instincts. He smashed a quickfire 29(16) in the 2nd T20I in Indore.

Kohli's first-ever T20I golden duck

According to Cricbuzz, Kohli recorded his first-ever golden duck in T20I cricket. Overall, this was his fifth duck in the shortest international format. His last duck in T20Is came during the 2022 Asia Cup against Sri Lanka. A look at his other ducks in T20Is - 0 vs England, 2021; 0 vs Ireland, 2018; and 0 vs Australia, 2017.

Left-arm pacers have troubled Kohli

Out of his five ducks in T20Is, Kohli recorded three while falling to left-arm seamers. Afghanistan's Fareed Ahmad, who dismissed Kohli in the Bengaluru T20I, is one of these left-arm pacers.