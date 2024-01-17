Defamation suit filed against Dhoni by ex-business partners: Explained

By Rajdeep Saha 04:24 pm Jan 17, 202404:24 pm

Former business partners of Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni have filed a defamation case against him

Former business partners of Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni have filed a defamation case against him in the Delhi High Court. They are seeking a permanent injunction and damages. The plea is listed for hearing on January 18 before Justice Prathiba M Singh. Earlier, Dhoni had filed a criminal case against the partners for allegedly duping him of Rs. 15-16 crore. Here's more.

Dhoni has filed a criminal case in Ranchi against two officials of Aarka Sports Managment. This was over a soured 2017 cricket academy deal. The case was filed against Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Vishwash. Notably, Diwakar had allegedly signed an agreement with Dhoni in 2017 for running a cricket academy globally but did not stick to the terms mentioned in the agreement.

As per reports, Aarka Sports was obligated to pay a franchise fee and share profits as per the agreement, which were allegedly not honored. Despite repeated reminders, the terms and conditions in the agreement were allegedly disregarded, prompting Dhoni to revoke the authority letter granted to Aarka Sports on August 15, 2021. Dhoni also sent several legal notices, but it didn't help.

Diwakar and his wife Soumya Das have now filed a request for a permanent injunction and damages against Dhoni. As per PTI, Diwakar and Soumya want Dhoni and those acting on his behalf from making any kind of allegations that are of a defamotory nature. They asked the court to prevent them from creating, disseminating, or publishing statements that are malicious, defamatory, or false.

Dhoni holds the post of vice-president in India Cements Ltd. Its the company owned by former BCCI president N. Srinivasan. He is a co-owner of Chennai-based football club Chennaiyin FC, a franchise of the Indian Super League. Dhoni co-owns Ranchi-based hockey club Ranchi Rays, a franchise of the Hockey India League. In February 2016, Dhoni launched lifestyle brand SEVEN which he co-owns.

Dhoni will be seen in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League. He will be leading Chennai Super Kings. Notably, CSK are the defending champions. Dhoni has guided Chennai to the joint-most IPL honors (5).