2024 Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka reaches the third round: Stats

Sports 2 min read

By Rajdeep Saha 02:53 pm Jan 17, 202402:53 pm

Sabalenka has claimed her ninth successive win at the season-opening Grand Slam (Photo credit: X/@WTA)

Reigning Australian Open women's singles champion Aryna Sabalenka has reached the third round of the 2024 edition in Melbourne on Wednesday. Sabalenka has claimed her ninth successive win at the season-opening Grand Slam event. She had won all seven matches in 2023. The Belarusian humbled teenager and qualifier Brenda Fruhvirtova 6-3, 6-2 in what was a one-sided contest. Here are the stats.

Sabalenka owns a 6-1 win-loss record in 2024

Sabalenka, who is chasing her 13th singles honor on the WTA Tour, has raced to a 6-1 win-loss record in 2024. Before this, she was beaten in the 2024 Brisbane International final by Elena Rybakina. Sabalenka doled out four aces versus Fruhvirtova. She clocked an 81% win on the first serve and a 67% win on the second. She also converted 4/6 break points.

Unique records for Fruhvirtova and Sabalenka

As per Opta, Fruhvirtova is now the youngest player to face a top-two ranked opponent at the Australian Open since Nicole Vaidisova in 2005 (vs Lindsay Davenport). Sabalenka has reached the 3rd round in each of her last 12 Grand Slam appearances (since AO 2021).

61st win at Grand Slams for Sabalenka

Sabalenka has raced to a 17-5 win-loss record at the Australian Open. Before her 2023 title win, she had clocked two successive fourth-round appearances. She made her AO debut (main draw) in 2018, losing in the first round. She reached the third round in 2019 before suffering another 1st-round exit in 2020. Overall, Sabalenka has clocked her 61st win at Grand Slams (61-22).

Other key results in women's singles

Ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova beat Tamara Korpatsch 6-2, 6-2 to progress safely. Sixth seed Ons Jabeur was stunned by Mirra Andreeva in a 0-6, 2-6 affair. Joining Jabeur in the ousted list was veteran Caroline Wozniacki, who suffered versus Maria Timofeeva (6-1, 4-6, 1-6). 16th seed Caroline Garcia was overcome by Magdalena Fręch (6-4, 7-6). Meanwhile, Coco Gauff downed Caroline Dolehide 7-6, 6-2.

Do you know?

Gauff became the first teenager competing for the USA to win nine-plus consecutive Grand Slam main draw matches in the Open Era after Chris Evert, Tracy Austin, Monica Seles, and Serena Williams. Gauff owns a 46-16 win-loss record at Grand Slams.