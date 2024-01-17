Carlo Ancelotti: Decoding his managerial stats at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti: Decoding his managerial stats at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti won his 11th title as Real Madrid manager (Photo credit: X/@MrAncelotti)

Real Madrid thrashed Barcelona 4-1 to lift the 2024 Spanish Super Cup on Sunday at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Vinicius Jr. netted a brilliant hat-trick while Rodrigo's second-half strike added more misery for the Blaugrana. Robert Lewandowski's goal was a mere consolation for Barcelona. Overall, it was Carlo Ancelotti's 11th title as Real Madrid manager and 27th overall.

Second-most successful Real Madrid manager

With the Spanish Super Cup triumph, Ancelotti has won 11 titles as Real Madrid manager across two stints. The Italian tactician has matched former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, who has also won 11 crowns with Los Blancos. However, they both are behind Real Madrid's most successful manager Miguel Munoz. The Spanish legend guided Los Blancos to 14 titles.

A look at Ancelotti's numbers as Real Madrid manager

Ever since joining the club in 2021 for his second time, the Italian tactician has managed Real Madrid in 145 matches while registering 103 wins and 20 draws. He has suffered 22 defeats (71.03 win%). In his first stint back in 2013, Ancelotti led Real Madrid in 119 matches, while winning 89, drawing 14 and losing 16 encounters with a 74.79 win%.

11 titles in five seasons at Real Madrid

Ancelotti has won 11 titles in his five seasons at Real Madrid including both the stints. He has won two UEFA Champions League titles, two FIFA Club World Cups, two European Super Cups, one La Liga, two Spanish Super Cups and two Copa del Rey crowns. In his second spell as Real Madrid manager, Ancelotti is averaging a trophy every 20.7 games (seven trophies).

Ancelotti has led Real Madrid in 264 matches

It was a momentous occasion for Ancelotti as the final was his 264th match as Real Madrid manager. The Italian tactician has surpassed Zidane's record of 263 matches. This achievement placed Ancelotti as the second-most capped manager in the history of the club. Only Munoz is ahead of him, having managed Real Madrid in 605 matches across 16 seasons.

Ancelotti enjoys 72.62% win rate with Real Madrid

Ancelotti has been a tremendous leader for Real Madrid, guiding them to 191 wins under his reign. He has won 11 trophies and holds a sensational win rate of 72.62%. To put the matter into context, no other manager who has managed at least 50 games at Real Madrid has achieved a higher win percentage than the Italian tactician.

A look at his trophy cabinet as Real Madrid manager

Ancelotti won the La Liga in the 2021-22 season, before guiding Real to two Copa del Rey crowns in the 2013-14 and 2022-23 seasons respectively. He won the 2021-22, and 2023-24 Spanish Super Cups while clinching two Champions League titles in 2013-14 and 2021-22. Ancelotti guided them to two UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup titles each in 2014 and 2022 respectively.

Real Madrid's numbers in the 2023-24 season

Real Madrid are second in the 2023-24 La Liga with 48 points. They are only a single point below league leaders Girona but with a match in hand. They have won the Spanish Super Cup beating Barcelona while featuring in the round of 16 of Copa del Rey against Atletico Madrid. They will face RB Leipzig in the Champions League round of 16.

Ancelotti has won four UCL titles, nine European crowns

Ancelotti became the first manager in football history to win four UEFA Champions League titles. Overall, his tally of European titles is also the highest with nine crowns. Bob Paisley, Zidane and Pep Guardiola are all in second position with three Champions League titles each. Besides UCL, Ancelotti has won four Super Cups and clinched a solitary Intertoto Cup with Juventus in 1999.